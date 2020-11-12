Vets and welfare teams act after overwhelmed owner of 72 horses asks for help

Vets and charities have joined forces on a large-scale operation to provide care for more than 70 horses after their struggling owner asked for help.

World Horse Welfare, Redwings, Bransby Horses, the British Horse Society (BHS) and Cambridge Veterinary School have been working together to help an overwhelmed owner of 72 horses, who had been breeding indiscriminately.

A member of the public called World Horse Welfare, which led to field officer Chris Shaw visiting the site and speaking with the owner.

“We would always rather work with the owners, and it is really brilliant seeing the owner of these horses getting stuck in and helping us as we deal with them,” said Mr Shaw.

“The family started with far fewer horses, but as none were castrated the herd size grew and the owners became overwhelmed. The owner is learning so much more about what is needed to look after and manage them and having had her eyes opened to the problems she is genuinely keen to make it right.

“All the charities involved would always prefer to work with the owners to improve conditions for their horses rather than removing the animals, that is a last resort.”

The team is catching each horse, and they are all being checked by vets, who are treating them for worms and lice. Any farriery and dental needs are taken care of at the same time.

The horses are then passported and microchipped by the BHS and the colts and stallions are gelded, which is being paid for by the owner.

“Animal welfare is our main concern, but this has also provided an opportunity for our students to experience a situation they have probably never come across before,” said Avice O’Connor, equine clinician at Cambridge Vet School.

“Catching and dealing with unhandled, feral animals, the higher sedation levels required, and the challenges of field surgery are all different to the well looked after ‘pet’ horses we normally deal with.

“I’m blown away by how everybody from the different organisations has come together and worked as a team, all working towards a common goal of improving the welfare of the horses. The students have learned that every part of the process is of equal importance, with everyone playing a vital role.”

A small number of the horses with more serious welfare concerns were taken off site by World Horse Welfare and Redwings, and were signed over to the charities with a view to rehoming in the future.

The owner is also intending to rehome some of the other horses so she can focus on caring for a more manageable number with the help of World Horse Welfare field officers, who will continue to offer support, advice and practical assistance if needed.

