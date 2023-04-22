Happy family as Shire mare adopts motherless thoroughbred foals





Two motherless thoroughbred foals have found a happy ending in the comfort of a Shire foster mare.

The little and large family are doing well following sad events for all three in recent weeks.

Jess Westwood, who runs Molland Ridge Stud and Rehabilitation in Somerset, received a call from long-standing client Rosemary Pease to say her mare had died hours after foaling.

The Hon Mrs Pease called Jess, who offered to take on the Havana Gold filly, Tracey.

“I said bring her here and I’ll bottle-feed her for you and if we potentially find a foster mare, that would be great,” Jess told H&H.

“On the same day, we had a mare foal – and it was difficult foaling. The mare had no colostrum and wasn’t a suitable mother. We were bottle-feeding both. I did find a domperidone [induced lactation] mare for Tracey, but sadly the mare couldn’t produce enough milk.

“When we had both foals together, they were actually really thriving and doing quite well on the milk powder.”

A friend called Jess on Easter Saturday to say she knew of a Shire mare, named Sammy, who had just lost her foal.

“The only animal that could probably feed these two foals would be a Shire, or a Clydesdale, or something similar, because they would have enough milk,” said Jess, a Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association trustee, explaining that the foal Sammy lost would have weighed about as much as both thoroughbred fillies combined.

“I didn’t want to pull the foals apart, and realistically, we weren’t going to find two foster mares.

“I rang the owner, Cath Pegg, who was more than willing to let her mare come down here, which was very kind of her. She was about three and a half hours away, but I would have been happy to travel anywhere when I got that opportunity.

“We brought her down and only had to give her the slightest bit of sedation and she took to both foals straight away.”

“Tracey said, ‘Hi Mum! I’m going straight to the milk bar’. The other foal, who is by Dink and we’ve called her Mouse, was a bit hesitant as she hadn’t had a good mother and they do remember.”

She added that Sammy is a “fantastic mother” and once Mouse realised Sammy was not going to knock her over, she soon latched on – and Tracey’s greediness is also encouraging her to guzzle away.

“We are very lucky that some people are willing to offer their mares for foals, as it’s the best thing for them mentally and physically when they have lost one as their maternal instincts are very important,” she said.

Having been on milk powder, the fillies’ digestive systems have taken a bit of time to settle to Sammy’s milk, and all are now doing well.

Jess thanked Mrs Pease and Cath and said she sends them regular video updates of the family.

“I’m in it to save every animal, and to see two happy foals and a happy mare is amazing,” said Jess. “I’m happy, Mrs Pease is over the moon, and so is Cath. They are all ecstatic. That’s what we work for, those days when they are well, cantering around the field happily and growing nicely.

“And who knows – one of them is Flat bred and the other is jumps bred, so Sammy might produce an Ascot Group One winner and a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner!”

