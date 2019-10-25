Possible shake-up for HOYS M&M final as 2020 showing judges announced

The HOYS showing judges for 2020 have been announced by organisers Grandstand Media.

The championship show will take place from Wednesday 7 until Sunday 11 October 2020 and will once again be held at the NEC in Birmingham. The first qualifier will take place next spring.

The Mountain and Moorland Ridden Pony of the Year judges will be released later this autumn while changes to the class format are discussed.

A list of qualifying shows/venues will be released in due course and tickets will go on sale in the new year.

HOYS showing judges 2020

Cob of the Year: Moggy Hennessey (C) & Kathleen Barley (R)

Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Philippa Kirby & Emma Boardman

Hack of the Year: Anne Varley & Lucinda Haines

Harness Champion of the Year: Vanessa Neal & Allen King

Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Jack Cochrane & Hannah Buchanan

Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Nigel Oliver & Katie Davis

Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Vivien Hampton & Adrienne Dale

Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: John Maynard & Jo Hales

Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Hannah Buchanan

M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Nigel Oliver

M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Lorayne Ahmet & Anna Stevens

Maxi Cob of the Year: John Poole & Kathleen Barley

Mini Show Pony of the Year: Anne Leaver

Miniature Horse of the Year: John Maynard

Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC

Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: Anne Leaver & Sarah Coulter

Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Annette Dixon & Jordan Cook

Riding Horse of the Year: TBC & John Poole

Shire Horse of the Year: Richard Green

Show Hunter of the Year: Mary Low & Louise Daly

Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Phillip Williams & Clare Frost

Small Show Hunter of the Year: Angus McDonald & Margaret Hopkins

Supreme Horse & Pony of the Year: TBC

Supreme In-Hand Championship: Charles Gordon-Watson & Rosemary Rennocks

Working Hunter of the Year: Angus McDonald & Margaret Hopkins

Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Sarah Coulter & Peter Molloy

British Ridden Heavy Horse: W E Massey & Jack Cochrane

Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Penny Clifford & Stephanie Smith

