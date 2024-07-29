Britain’s first Olympic gold of Paris 2024, records broken, and champions crowned: all the stories as eventing signs off





The Olympic team and individual eventing competitions at Versailles concluded in fabulous style today (29 July) with Britain successfully defending team GOLD, plus there were new records set as more wonderful stories unfolded on a dazzling day for equestrian sport.

Britain’s trio of Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo), Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) and Laura Collett (London 52) jumped to glory, securing a record fifth Olympic eventing team gold – Britain’s first gold medal of Paris 2024 – in a scintillating team final

Ros was the first British rider to jump, putting a solid performance on the board

Tom McEwen was Mr Cool in the high-octane Versailles arena, with his clear helping secure the team title

The supportive French crowd had even more to cheer about when their riders secured a team medal for the home side – while Japan bagged a first Olympic eventing medal after a challenging start to the day

After a quick break, it was time for the individual final – and yet more record-breaking performances. Eventing master Michael Jung won a third individual Olympic title – the first rider to do so – with a wow-factor performance aboard Chipmunk FRH

Chris Burton, who returned to the sport after switching to showjumping, landed individual silver with a borrowed ride

Laura Collett won her first individual senior championship medal just hours after helping Britain to team gold with London 52

While Tom and “Dubs” put in yet another beautiful showjumping round to finish fourth, on their dressage score

All three members of the gold medal-winning British team made it through to the individual final, with Ros opting for a change of tactics ahead of the second round of showjumping that really paid off

You might also be interested in:

