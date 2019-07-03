London 2012 gold medal-winner to be retired at Hickstead

London 2012 team gold medal-winner Tripple X III is to be retired from showjumping at the Longines Royal International Horse Show.

The 17-year-old stallion bred and formerly ridden by Ben Maher, was sold in 2014 and has since been ridden by Canadian showjumper Tiffany Foster, who announced his retirement this week.

“It is with some sadness but mainly pride that we have decided to announce Tripple X’s retirement from the sport,” said Tiffany.

“He had what most would consider a full career with Ben and then went on to have another full career with me.”

Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn said Tripple X will be retired in a ceremony on the Sunday of the show (28 July).

“It is fitting that Tripple X III will be retired before this year’s Longines BHS King George V Gold Cup, a class he won in 2013 with Ben Maher,” she said. “It was the pair’s final five-star grand prix win together, and the last time a British rider has won this historic class at Hickstead.

“Tripple X has had a remarkable career in top level showjumping, and who can forget the part he played in helping Team GB to win gold at London 2012. I was so lucky to be at Greenwich that day to see the British team win their first showjumping team gold medal in 60 years.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“It was thrilling jump-off, like the equestrian equivalent of a penalty shootout, and Ben and Tripple X’s fast clear round came at a pivotal time to put real pressure on the Dutch.

“He’s gone on to have international success with Tiffany Foster, and both Ben and Tiffany will be at the Longines Royal International Horse Show. We’re honoured that they have chosen our show for Tripple X’s retirement ceremony, which is sure to be an emotional event as showjumping fans get to say a farewell to one of the most prolific horses in recent years.”

Tiffany and Tripple X were on the Canadian team that took gold at the Pan Am Games in 2015, and finished fourth at the Rio Olympics the following year.

“After a few attempts to bring him back from minor injuries, his owners, Andy and Carlene Ziegler of Artisan Farms, and I have decided that we think it is time for him to retire from international competition,” Tiffany said.

“He is happy and sound now and we want him to stay that way so he can enjoy his time out hacking and in the paddock.

“I can’t really put into words what this horse means to me. All I can say is that for me, he will always be one of the greatest and I will cherish the moments that I had with him.

Continues below…

Full-brother to star showjumper Tripple X III born Ben Maher's Tripple X III now has a full-brother by Namelus R out of Calve Z Tales from Rio: ‘We had no money; I did Polly Pocket commercials to pay for lessons’ Meet the friendly, fun and bouncy jet-setting rider of Ben Maher’s former horse Tripple X III who used to act Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

“I will for ever be grateful to Andy and Carlene for trusting me with him, but especially Andy, for letting me borrow him for much longer than we had originally planned! I think we are doing the right thing but it sure is hard to imagine never going in the ring again with him. I love him so much and I always will.”

Tiffany said the stallion will not be available for breeding, but if this changes, an announcement will be made.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.