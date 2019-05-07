Just days left to get best price for H&H Festival of Eventing

There are just three days left to take advantage of the standard entry price for this year’s H&H Festival of Eventing.

The cheaper rate applies until Friday (10 May) for all entries to the 2019 three-day unaffiliated event, which runs at The College Equestrian Centre, Keysoe, from 25 to 27 May.

Classes run at 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m with a host of great prizes in each section, including Ariat boots for the top three, and winners’ rugs. Competitors can also join course-walks with experienced trainers and enjoy evening entertainment.

Sarah Nicholls from Leicestershire, who claimed last year’s 90cm title riding CSH Sioux, recommends the three-day event to fellow riders.

“I ended up going on my own to the festival with just my dog and my horse ‘Simon’,” she said.

“It’s a lovely experience and I took full advantage of everything H&H put on, including the course walks, the evening entertainment and the lecture demo. I even got Simon on the Spillers weighbridge,” said Sarah, who also hunts her 15.1hh gelding with the Quorn.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Enter here

“The venue was fantastic and I think the festival will continue to get bigger and better — it’s a brilliant show put on by Keysoe and H&H.

“I was lucky to win and I couldn’t believe it, plus the prizes were amazing. The coverage around the event was great too, both on the H&H website and in the magazine.”

Continues below…

Tales from the H&H Festival of Eventing: ‘I’m nearing 50, if I don’t do this now I never will’ Georgie groomed for her daughter at the event in 2017, but wanted to be back riding herself Tales from the H&H Festival of Eventing: 4am starts, London commutes and a successful debut Meet Lorna Ewin who gets up at 4am to juggle horses around her London job Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

The event format will run along similar lines to an international long-format event, with no roads and tracks. There will be no initial vet’s inspection at this event, but there will be a trot-up on the final morning.

From Friday, the price will go up by £5 per entry, which includes stabling. An additional 100 permanent stables have been built at Keysoe since last year so all horses are expected to be stabled in the permanent facilities. The final closing date for late entries is Wednesday 15 May.



To enter, visit Equo.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.