



The working hunter champion dazzled at the Royal International Horse Show to capture this year’s seven-strong 2024 RIHS Barberstown Castle supreme ridden horse championship, after finishing in reserve spot 12 months earlier.

Craig Kiddier and Sue Tennant’s Mulberry Lane (Obi) were fifth to perform before the three judges, Philip Hilton, Joy Hall and Francis Youngs.

Craig began his show by tipping his hat to those spectating before placing it under his left arm. A few strides of trot on, he replaced it on his head and the show began. Obi went through the gears effortlessly, showing a floating trot and rhythmical canter, turning on the lightest touch of the reins. Obi then shifted on during the gallop, to the cheer of the crowd, before Craig turned and headed towards the first fence of the Hickstead Derby route — a solid stone wall.

Their final total of two 10s and an eight put them on a final score of 28/30 and the following combinations Jayne Ross and KBF Lucia (coloured champions) and Helen Baker and Boston Black Tie (hack champions) could not top them on this occasion with their respective scores of 25/30 and 26/30.

“I’m speechless, and I’m not usually a speechless person,” said Criag, second in the middleweight hunter final with Obi on Thursday, too. “You only dream of this, for it to be a reality is something else. I knew I needed to pull something out of the bag today. I said to the steward that I wanted to jump the wall. I didn’t get the best stride to it, but — bless Obi — he picked up my hand and said “I know what I’m doing”.”

Sue bought Obi out of Ireland as a three-year-old. She spotted him at Dublin Horse Show and Craig got him when he was a just-backed four-year-old.

“He was bottom of the line at Dublin, but he was such a raw horse with a big frame, and he had very correct limb,” Craig said. “He’s a true working hunter — a show horse that jumps. Wherever I point him, even if it’s probably a stupid idea, he’ll go. If I’m out hunting and I point him at a hedge, a ditch or a set of rails, he will go where I say.”

“Sue has been such a loyal owner to me,” added Craig. “We do have a little joke between us; I always call her smiling Susan as she’s not a very smiley person, but surely after today she’s got to be smiling?!”

Obi hunts with the South Notts. His show ring tally includes two Great Yorkshire show championships, including in his 2021 novice season and the 2024 title.

Reserve supreme was this year’s cob champions, Oli Hood riding Catherine Dickens’ Carters Top Gun. First to go, former supreme winner Oli set the tone by presenting the heavyweight contender to perfection to score 27/30. The grey gelding provided Oli with an armchair ride, his transitions smooth and Oli’s reins loose and giving.

Jayne Ross and her first ride of the supreme, Rose Bailey’s hunter champion Twinshock Warrior, came in with a score of 24/30.

Joining in the 2024 RIHS supreme ridden horse championship were the Arab champions, Jade Hateley and Cipriana who scored 21/30 and the riding horse champions, Sophie Openshaw and New Illusion, who finished with 19/30.

