Horse & Hound’s horses for sale service has been completely overhauled to provide an improved service for buyers and sellers. The site includes a fresh look with a much improved search for potential buyers, including the option to only view adverts within a set distance from your location, while sellers will find the booking system easy to use on both mobile and desktop devices. There is also a knowledgable UK-based customer support team available via phone on 01252 555045 (if no answer, leave a short message and a member of the team will call you back) and email: horsesforsale@ti-media.com.

For buyers, as well as quick and easy search by horse type, breed and location or the option to drill down using more criteria via the advanced search options, the site also includes the ability to save your searches and receive email alerts when horses that fit your criteria are uploaded, so you can be among the first to enquire about potential equine partners. You can also save horses you are interested in to your favourites making them easy to find at a later date.

For sellers there are two advert packages available, both of which will mean your adverts appear on the website as well as in the magazine. Normal pricing for the standard package will be £35 for an online advert for six weeks, plus a standard print advert in Horse & Hound magazine, while if you upgrade to a premium package for just £15 extra (price £50) your six-week online advert will appear above standard adverts on the website with a Premium badge and background, and you will receive a double-sized print advert in the magazine.

To celebrate the relaunch, we are offering all sellers the chance to save 50% on their horses for sale advert bookings by using discount code spring50 at the checkout. So that mean you can purchase a premium advert package for just £25. This discount will only be available until 10.30am on Monday 15 April, so if you’re looking to sell, make sure you book your advert now as this offer won’t be around for long!

“We’re very excited to be able to bring Horse & Hound’s readers a new and improved service through which they can buy and sell their horses — and ponies,” said H&H Editor in Chief Sarah Jenkins.

“Horse & Hound has long been renowned as THE place to buy and sell, as sellers can be confident a knowledgeable, experienced audience will be looking at the horses that are for sale in our magazine pages as well as on our website. Similarly, buyers know that those who seek good homes for the horses and ponies they have put great effort into producing will want to show them to this audience.

“It was essential that we updated our horses for sale website to make this more user-friendly, and also that we provide knowledgeable equestrians for sellers to speak to on the phone when placing an advert if they need to do so.

“We are now in a better position than ever to serve anyone wishing to sell their horse, and consequently will be able to bring more and better horses for sale to those seeking their next ideal partner.”

Don’t miss Horse & Hound’s special issue dedicated to all you need to know about buying and selling horses, on sale Thursday 18 April