Her late Majesty’s Emma, a showjumper’s early death, plus other things the horse world is talking about

The late Queen’s stud groom has spoken of Her Majesty’s great equine loves – including her last and much-loved pony Emma. Terry Pendry was a guest on episode 18 of the Fell Pony Podcast, hosted by Tom Lloyd, which was released on 26 June. He discussed his career, from racing to the Household Cavalry, serving Her Majesty for nearly half a century.

2. Top showjumper dies from colic

An international showjumping stallion has died aged 13 from colic on his way to a competition. El Torreo de Muze, owned by Brazilian Olympic showjumper Bernardo Alves and Joris De Brabander of the Belgian Stal De Muze stud, developed colic while travelling to Monaco.

A young rider with a terminal illness brought a showground to a halt as she competed in – and won – her first ever showing class. Lexi-May Pearce, 10, rode Beth Naylor’s Highland stallion Lagalgarve Brian at the Kirkby Riding Club show on Sunday (25 June).

