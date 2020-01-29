Double Grand National hero Tiger Roll in contention for historic hat-trick as 2020 entries revealed

Dual Randox Health Grand National winner Tiger Roll heads the 2020 entries as he aims for a history-making third consecutive victory in the iconic race.

In 2019, the Gordon Elliott-trained 10-year-old became the first horse since Red Rum (victor in 1973, 1974 and 1977) to win back-to-back Grand Nationals. A victory in this year’s race would make him the only horse to land three consecutive runnings of the National.

Owned by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud, Tiger Roll is set to start his 2020 campaign in either the Grade Two Boyne Hurdle at Navan on 16 February or the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on 10 March, which he won in 2018 and 2019.

He is currently the 7/1 favourite to land the Aintree feature race and is one of 18 Elliott-trained runners on the 105-strong entries list, which was released today (Wednesday, 29 January).

Elliott also has Grade One winners Delta Work and Champagne Classic among his 18 entries.

Last year’s runner-up, Magic Of Light, is among the four entries from Jessica Harrington’s yard, which also includes 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John. Native River, who won the Cheltenham feature race the following year, is one of two entries for trainer Colin Tizzard, the other being Elegant Escape.

The 2017 Grand National victor One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell) will be looking to reclaim his crown, while 2019 Welsh National champion Potters Corner (Christian Williams) —part-owned by Wales rugby union international Jonathan Davies — is among those aiming for glory at 5.15pm on 4 April.

Willie Mullins, who trained 2005 winner Hedgehunter, has 10 on the entries list. Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of 1998 victor Earth Summit and 2002 champion Bindaree, has the most entries of any British trainer, with seven including two-time Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai.

The Robert Walford-trained Walk In The Mill fared the best of the contenders saddled by British yards in 2019, finishing fourth, and has a strong record over the Grand National fences.

The 10-year-old, owned by Baroness Dido Harding, became the first back-to-back winner of in the Grade Three Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase in December.

“Walk In The Mill came out of the Becher in great form and the intention now is to run him over hurdles at Chepstow on Friday,” said the trainer.

“It will be good just to get him out on the course and that is why we are going to run at Chepstow.

“This will probably be his last fun before the Grand National. There are other races that we could run in, but I would like to go to Aintree with a fresh horse, so to run now suits our schedule.

“He has been a brilliant horse for me. He just seems to love those fences at Aintree and it is exciting to have a live Grand National contender on our hands.”

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls, National winner in 2012 with Neptune Collonges, has six in contention. These include Dame Judi Dench’s As De Mee, plus Give Me A Copper, who is part-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The weights will be revealed on 11 February and the full list of entries is as follows:









