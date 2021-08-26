Eventer asks for money raised in memory of four horses killed in lorry crash to go to charity





Over £1,100 has been raised for eventers Nick Gauntlett and Sophie Hulme after the death of four horses in a lorry crash this week — but Nick said they would like the money to go to charity.

Sarah Ettridge, a friend of Nick and his wife Amanda, set up a GoFundMe page after the accident on Tuesday (24 August) in which Nick’s top stallion Party Trick and Sophie’s Charisma TH, Farytale Cooley and Ice Cool Cooley died.

“I just wanted to do something for him,” Sarah told H&H. “He was here the night before, and to go from that to him ringing up to say all the horses had died; I can’t get my head round it.

“I knew he’d have costs from this and it would be horrifically expensive so I wanted to do some fundraising. But I spoke to him and he said ‘There’s a lot more deserving people than me in the world’, and asked for any money to be split between the British Horse Society’s road safety campaign, and British Breeding. That’s so lovely.”

Sarah said the accident has touched the hearts of the equestrian community.

“Party Trick was his Paris 2024 horse, and a very good stallion too; you can’t even process it, can you?” she said. “And Nick said his children had been in the lorry two minutes beforehand. That doesn’t bear thinking about.

“I wanted to help Nick and Sophie rebuild their lives as they’ve been altered for ever, but he was so noble, to say other people are struggling. British Breeding said maybe the money could be used for a Party Trick memorial award or trophy.

“If this helps anyone else, it will be a great way to remember them.”

Donations can be made via the GoFundMe page.

