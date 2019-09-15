Blind and terrified Welsh pony rescued from Spain seeks permanent UK home

A blind Welsh mountain pony found starving in a dark stable in Spain has returned to the UK thanks to a group of volunteers and is looking for her permanent home.

Hope, was rescued as a filly in October 2013 with a colt called Valiente, after they were found in “squalid conditions”, locked away together in a small stable, and taken to the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses (ARCH) near Malaga.

Angela Laws, a former volunteer with ARCH who cared for the ponies for eight months, said Hope and Valiente had been starved and given no human or veterinary care.

“For how long, no one will ever know,” she said. “Hope had an ulcerated leg, was blind in one eye and had limited sight in the other, due to ulcerations, infections and living in the dark for a long period of time.

“While both ponies’ physical condition gave a huge cause for concern, their emotional scars were deep and heartbreaking to see. They were terrified of people, especially men.”

Angela, who has since fostered Hope and become her UK sponsor, said in 2015 the ponies came to the attention of Clare Waldron of Cortijo de Segura, an equine rehabilitation centre in Andalucia, who worked with the ponies to “heal their emotional and mental scars”.

“Unfortunately Hope’s integration into life with the other horses at Cortijo was not easy, unlike her stay at ARCH, where she bonded easily with other rescues,” she said.

“The staff decided she needed to return to ARCH. Valiente had found his for ever home.”

Angela and the founder of ARCH, Jill Newman-Rogers “began their mission” to find the right home for Hope.

“In spite of not having any papers Hope’s breed was known and a home in the green Welsh countryside, away from the arid environment of southern Spain, became the goal,” said Angela.

Angela, who works for TrustedHousesitters, said a “chance conversation” with another member, Elizabeth Jackson, identified Hoption Rehab and Homing Centre (HRH) in Shropshire as a possible solution.

On 26 August 2019 Hope made the four-day journey to HRH from Malaga.

A spokesman for Hopton Rehabillitation Centre said: “We are honoured to be the elected charity to assist with Hope’s wish to come home to her roots. She is the most amazing character and we will work hard with Angela, her foster Mum and sponsor, to ensure she finds the perfect home that she so deserves.

“All credit to ARCH in Spain who have done all the hard work with her to ensure she can trust humans again and be nursed back to health. We are looking forward to spending time with this little mare who has such a fighting spirit and is an absolute pleasure to have in the yard where she will stay until we find her for ever home.”

