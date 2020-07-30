‘Another year at elite level is not in his best interest’: Olympic medallist retires

The USA Olympic team horse Goerklintgaards Dublet has been retired from competition, aged 17.

With Kasey Perry-Glass, the Diamond Hit x Ferro gelding represented the USA at the Rio Olympics in 2016, helping secure team bronze. Two years later the combination won team silver on home soil at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, as well as finishing sixth individually.

They also reached the World Cup final in 2017 and 2019, where they finished seventh and fifth respectively. The 2019 World Cup final in Gothenburg, Sweden, was the pair’s last international outing, where they posted 84.98% in the freestyle.

As they were among the USA’s top combinations, Kasey had planned to campaign Dublet towards the Tokyo Olympics this year, but with the Games postponed to 2021 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the decision has been taken to retire the gelding this year.

“I imagined that today I would be waking up and preparing myself to ride Dublet down the centre line in Tokyo for one final freestyle as a competitive pair, but instead I today announce Dublet’s retirement with both a heavy but joyful heart,” said Kasey.

“I have come to the conclusion that pursuing another year at the elite level is not in his best interest.”

Kasey and Dublet competed internationally together for more than seven years, making their grand prix debut in 2016, just seven months before the Rio Olympics.

“The past almost decade with Dublet has changed not only my life but everyone’s around us. He has given all of us inspiration, hope, love, beauty, and a sense of belief that everything and anything is possible. He has taught me to listen to my gut and I’ve learned to listen to what is best for him.

“I am so excited to take what Dublet has taught me and apply it to a pipeline of future horses.

“When I look back on our journey I see more than just his accolades and the ones he has given me. I see a horse with a huge heart to please, love, and try his hardest in everything he does. He doesn’t owe me anything and now I owe him the best retirement a horse deserves!

“Representing the USA has been one of the greatest honors of our partnership. We never took it for granted and did it with pride.”

