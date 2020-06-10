Advertise your horse for free on H&H thanks to new initiative 

All sellers can advertise horses and ponies free in Horse & Hound magazine and on our website, thanks to a new partnership with equine insurance specialists KBIS.

During the coronavirus lockdown, H&H reduced the price of advertising horses to help support the industry, and “allow conversations to take place” while viewings could not.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Now restrictions have lifted to the degree people can view horses – as long as government guidelines are strictly adhered to – and we are seeing many horses changing hands. We want to continue making it as easy as possible for everyone selling a horse in the current economic climate, and are delighted to be partnering KBIS with our updated horses for sale platform to make this possible.

“With lockdown restrictions lifting, riding back on, training possible and the competition season back into the planning stage, riders are buying and selling horses again.

“Horse & Hound’s knowledgeable audience has been giving good horses quality homes for more than 100 years. We hope having the option of free horses for sale advertising on our premium horses for sale platform will go some small way to boost this part of our industry’s economy.”

Adverts can be uploaded in minutes, with unlimited pictures and video, to our new and improved horses for sale platform.

KBIS managing director Guy Prest said: “We are pleased to be partnering with H&H on this initiative, which we are sure will be very much welcomed by all.

“The horse buying and selling market is a vitally important sector to the equestrian industry and one that, like many, would have suffered during lockdown restrictions.

Continues below…

“While government guidelines must still be strictly followed, the market can start to slowly pick up. Free advertising across the UK’s premier weekly equestrian magazine couldn’t have come at a better time, helping to support this. We are delighted our partnership has enabled to bring this to fruition.’’

Anyone looking to buy a horse can search the H&H horses for sale site using a postcode tool to limit the distance they are travelling to view. It is important to stress that government guidelines must still be followed when going to trial new horses – including appropriate biosecurity measures and social distancing rules.

