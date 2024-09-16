£250,000 for rider injured when driver spooked pony





A rider who was injured when a driver spooked her pony and then fled the scene has been awarded £250,000 compensation – in a case that may have implications for others in similar circumstances.

The rider suffered injuries to her knee and ankle when she and her pony fell on a country lane; the pony was not seriously injured. HorseSolicitor acted on the rider’s behalf to secure the compensation.

“The claimant, an experienced rider, was riding a pony on a quick hack along a country lane when a car driver passed from the opposite direction and spooked the pony, causing it to fall and land on the claimant’s leg and foot,” a spokesperson for HorseSolicitor said. “The car driver was never traced.

“The claimant sustained knee and ankle injuries in addition to psychological symptoms, which resulted in a loss of earnings.”

HorseSolicitor submitted an application under the Motor Insurers’ Bureau’s (MIB) untraced drivers agreement for compensation. The MIB’s purpose is to support and compensate victims of uninsured drivers or hit-and-run incidents.

“Ultimately, the claim settled for £250,000 by negotiation,” the spokesperson said.

“This report highlights the crucial role of expert legal representation in securing adequate compensation for accident victims.”

HorseSolicitor partner Ian Dexter told H&H he was pleased to have been able to act for the claimant and help her secure the compensation.

“Many riders are unaware that they could bring a claim for compensation if they are injured because of the negligence of an untraced road user, as in this case, and I’m grateful to Horse & Hound for raising awareness,” he said.

