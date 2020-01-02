Melanomas in horses (equine malignant melanomas)

This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS , H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

Equine malignant melanomas: Signs | Are they serious? | Diagnosis | Treatment | Prognosis

Melanomas in horses are a type of tumour made up of the cells that produce black pigment. They are most commonly found in grey horses over five years old, although they can occur in horses of any colour. They are typically a black circular growth that forms part of the skin, or is located just below the skin, but can be found elsewhere.

