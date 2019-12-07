Jaw fractures in horses *H&H Plus*

Jaw fractures are not uncommon in the horse and can occur for a number of reasons.

Trauma to the head is a typical cause. This could be blunt trauma, such as a kick, fall or collision, or injury caused when the horse pulls back suddenly while chewing or cribbing on a fixed object such as a feed manger or stable bars. This failure to let go of whatever it is he has clamped his teeth around can result in avulsion (pulling out) of the horse’s incisors, or more significant fractures of the mandible — the tapering lower half of the jaw.