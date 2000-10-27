Latest advice on ragwort

New research from specialist agro-chemical company Barrier Biotech shows that ragwort is controlled more effectively when treated out of season.

According to the company who carried out recent trials, “spot” applications with their product Barrier H will erradicate the problem if carried out when the grasses have died back and the seedlings and rosettes are more easily visible.

This new advice moves away from the more traditional methods of control – pulling and spraying ragwort in the summer months.

Nigel Back, managing director of Barrier says: “Spraying seelings and rosettes during the autumn, winter or early spring gives a quick solution to the problem and saves further costly applications or even cutting, bailing and burning during the summer.”