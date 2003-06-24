Buying a horse: Vetting tips

Looking to buy a horse? View our database of the latest horses for sale to find your perfect equine partner.

Vetting tips

Always arrange for a five-stage pre-purchase vetting of the horse

of the horse Discuss the intended purpose of the horse with the equine vet before the examination — it will be assessed against these criteria

before the examination — it will be assessed against these criteria Talk to your equine vet about the merits of including additional examinations, such as blood test and x-rays

about the merits of including additional examinations, such as blood test and x-rays A blood sample at the time of vetting can establish whether a horse has been drugged to disguise physical or behavioural problems, should a dispute arise

X-rays of feet and joints or an endoscopy can identify potential problems and may be a wise investment for performance horses

Pregnancy or fertility tests are an option with broodmares

Do verify a horse’s height, age or breeding separately — these are not covered by the examination

Don’t use the seller’s vet. If your own vet isn’t available, find a local vet using our searchable database of equine vets

Do ask to see the horse’s veterinary records. A seller with nothing to hide should be happy to disclose this information on request

Do attend the veterinary examination if possible and use the opportunity to clarify any queries

Verifying facts

Check the details of a horse’s affiliated competition record where applicable with the relevant governing body

Ask if there is photographic or video evidence of the horse performing at the level claimed

Ask to see the horse’s insurance policy . It will identify any exclusions and ensure that it has not been involved in a loss of use claim (these horses are often freezemarked with an L inside a circle).

. It will identify any exclusions and ensure that it has not been involved in a loss of use claim (these horses are often freezemarked with an L inside a circle). Consider making enquiries in the local equine community about the horse’s reputation. Try local hunts and equestrian associations such as riding clubs