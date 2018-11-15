How to order a back issue of Horse & Hound

If you would like to purchase an issue of Horse & Hound which is no longer on sale, we recommend you order through the MagsUK website. Prices are the normal magazine cover price, plus P&P.

Alternatively, you could call our back issues department on tel: 01795 662976. Back issues ordered by phone cost £4.50 UK, £5.50 Europe and £6.50 for the rest of the world.

You will need to know the date of the issue you require before placing your order. If you are unsure about this please email as much information as you have to H&H editorial assistant Hannah Lemieux (hannah.lemieux@timeinc.com) and she will try to locate the correct magazine for you.

Alternatively if you would like to order a digital copy of a back issue (magazines published since December 2011 only) click here.

If you would like to order a copy of an article, please call 01733 385170.