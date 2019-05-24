YardGoals: 12 of the dreamiest horsey set-ups — when can we move in?

Most of us are more than happy with where our horses and ponies currently reside, but we can’t help but drool over these insanely beautiful set-ups. We’re just worried about what would happen if we dropped a strand of hay…
DarkHorse Equestrian, Connecticut, USA
We love how light and airy this yard feels — what about mud though?
Wellington, USA
Chandelier, anyone?
Kohala Ranch, Hawiaii
The gold detail in this yard adds a certain je ne sais quoi
Merrick Stables, Australia
Would your horse like to take a dip here?
Maastricht, Netherlands
How about showjumper Katharina Offel’s modest set-up?
Geneva, Switzerland
This place looks like something out of a museum
Indoor arena goals
We wouldn’t mind riding in here
The tackroom of dreams
We just need enough saddles to fill it…
Closer to home
This is a timeless British classic
Dubai
Even in the heat of the Middle East, these horses look pretty cool
Bourne Hill, West Sussex
This is on our doorstep — isn’t is beautiful?
GLOCK Horse Performance Centre, Netherlands
No matter how smart the yard, every one needs a dog in it
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.