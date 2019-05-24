YardGoals: 12 of the dreamiest horsey set-ups — when can we move in?

Most of us are more than happy with where our horses and ponies currently reside, but we can’t help but drool over these insanely beautiful set-ups. We’re just worried about what would happen if we dropped a strand of hay…

DarkHorse Equestrian, Connecticut, USA

We love how light and airy this yard feels — what about mud though?

Wellington, USA

Chandelier, anyone?

Kohala Ranch, Hawiaii

The gold detail in this yard adds a certain je ne sais quoi

Merrick Stables, Australia

Would your horse like to take a dip here?

Maastricht, Netherlands

How about showjumper Katharina Offel’s modest set-up?

Geneva, Switzerland

This place looks like something out of a museum

Indoor arena goals

We wouldn’t mind riding in here

The tackroom of dreams

We just need enough saddles to fill it…

Closer to home

This is a timeless British classic

Dubai

Even in the heat of the Middle East, these horses look pretty cool

Bourne Hill, West Sussex

This is on our doorstep — isn’t is beautiful?

GLOCK Horse Performance Centre, Netherlands

No matter how smart the yard, every one needs a dog in it

