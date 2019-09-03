How to watch Burghley Horse Trials on TV

Find out how you can follow the action from the 2019 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on TV and online with our essential guide.

Watch Burghley on TV

You can watch the cross-country live from 11.00am-4.15pm on Saturday 7 September and the morning session of the showjumping on Sunday 8 September on the BBC Red Button, on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC sport website.

Highlights of this year’s event will be shown on BBC Two, 2.30-5pm on Sunday 8 September.

H&H website Stay tuned to the Horse & Hound website where we will post daily reports, news and features on the action, including video interviews. Live stream Every day of the horse trials, excluding the cross-country and afternoon showjumping session but including the first horse inspection, will be live streamed via the Burghley Horse Trials Facebook page. Wednesday 4 September

4-5pm: first horse inspection Thursday 5 and Friday 6 September

9.30am-4.30pm: dressage Sunday 8 September 9am-lunchtime: final horse inspection and showjumping for competitors ranked 25th and lower

Keep up with all the action with our online reports, picture galleries, videos and blogs during the event