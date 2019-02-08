If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the special equestrian lady in your life, then check out our selection of presents that are sure to be appreciated...

This sterling silver charm, shaped as a riding hat has a 4.5mm unthreaded core and is compatible with European style charms beads. It fits both necklace and bracelet 3mm or smaller and it comes with a free, elegant black velvet pouch.

This individually designed stock pin by Falabella comes in 925 sterling silver with a brilliant no tarnish, rhodium finish.

This 14 ct white gold CZ Horseshoe necklace is embellished with clear cubic zirconia. Whether you believe in its bringing of good luck, or you simply admire its luxurious allure, this necklace is perfect for the horse-mad lady in your life.

This beautiful navy blue scarf, complete with a stylish horse print, is both fashionable and practical and can be worn to many different events.

Made from West African Obeche and then deep laser engraved with your loved one’s horse’s name using the elegant Vivaldi font with horse’s head logo as pictured. Each horse name plaque is then hand finished and delicately treated with Danish wood oil followed by several coats of a high quality UV varnish. Each plaque comes with brass fitting screws along with brass screw cup washers and mounting holes are drilled in to the sign to ensure a perfect finish on any stable door.

This make-up bag, comes complete with the phrase ‘Always be yourself, unless you can be a horse’ printed on the organic cotton. What’s more, it comes in four different colours.

This stylish belt is made from 100% cow leather with soft calf leather padding and a blingy crystal bit with stainless steel buckles. It is ideal for use while riding or socialising.

This oak photo-frame has a metal pewter ‘Born to Ride’ plaque at the top and can be personalised with your own special engraved message at the bottom. It can be complemented with love heart detailing for full Valentine’s Day impact.

Your Valentine will thank you for this headband in the current wintry weather. It is made from 100% luxury faux fur and is elasticated, which means it provides a comfortable fit.

This stylish, waterproof jacket (tested to withstand 5,000mm of rain in a 24 hour period, so perfect for any horsey lady), features faux fur which adds warmth and comfort and looks great to. It also has an adjustable hood and plenty of deep pockets

