A storybook house with large outdoor school, woodlands and immaculate stables…

A pretty farmhouse with extensive equestrian facilities located in glorious East Sussex countryside is looking for a new resident and their four-legged team.



Lower Stunts Green Farm is situated in the pretty hamlet of Stuants Green, which is one mile to the north west of the village of Herstmonceux on the southerly edge of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The larger market town of Hailsham is about four miles away. The coastal town of Eastbourne is about 12 miles away and Tunbridge Wells is about 20 miles to the north.

You will be in prime equestrian competition country and local equestrian centres include: Golden Cross (7 miles), Hurstwood Farm (16 miles) and Crockstead Farm (11 miles).

The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead — home of the Royal International Horse Show — is 31 miles from the front door.

The cross-country training facilities at Comphurst are just two miles away.

Hunting in the area is with the East Sussex and Romney Marsh Hunt.

Sign up to BSPS Area 14 or NPS Area 20 for a range of local showing fixtures held throughout the year.

Your local racecourse is Plumpton (22 miles).

The farmhouse and equestrian set-up is offered for sale by Batcheller Monkhouse and it is priced at £1.25m.

Could you make this your reality?

The land extends to a total of about 10.55 acres and is set at the eastern foot of the property at the end of a farm track. There are about six acres of pasture divided into grazing paddocks and there is also 3.6 acres of bluebell woodland with two small ponds.

There are 14 loose boxes split between two yards. The front yard has four purpose built boxes. Note, this shiny bay chap is not included.

The rear yard provides a traditional ‘U’ shape timber stable block comprising eight loose boxes and tackroom. There are two other boxes elsewhere on the yard.