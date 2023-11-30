Something completely different: an amazing equestrian property opportunity for £500,000





This plot is a mile from Wrenbury village, in Cheshire. It has easy access to major roads, including the A525, A49, and A41, which link to Nantwich (seven miles), Crewe (12 miles), Stoke-on-Trent (23 miles), Chester (20 miles), Liverpool (40 miles) and Manchester (50 miles). Manchester Airport is an hour’s drive away, and Wrenbury railway station provides links to Crewe, Shrewsbury, Swansea, Cardiff Central and Manchester Piccadilly.

Local equestrian centres include Tushingham Equestrian Centre (seven miles), Reaseheath College Equestrian Centre (eight miles), South View Competition & Training Centre (12 miles) and Kelsall Hill Equestrian Centre (18 miles).

Nantwich Equine Vets (seven miles) are just 15 minutes from the front door.

Keep an eye on the diary of the Cheshire Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

This plot is on the market with RELD with a guide price of £500,000. Let’s take a look around…

This development opportunity sits in approximately 13 acres. It includes the conversion of a former hen house into a five-bedroom single storey home. The whole building measures approximately 65x20m.

Large parts of the current consent involve demolishment of over 50% of the building, which potentially provides more opportunity for converting this space into a larger dwelling, more dwellings or perhaps facilities for rural pursuits.

This plot provides opportunities for those with an interest in farming or equestrian pursuits. The private and secure land is fenced.

An additional eight acres can be purchased by separate negotiation.

