Performance-boosting supplements: what’s on the market this spring?

Performance-boosting supplements can have a wide variety of purposes. A common aim is the support of energy production and metabolism, which will help your horse utilise most efficiently the energy available to him, making it easier for him to produce his best possible performance. If you are looking at feeding a supplement of this type to your horse, it’s important to acknowledge that while it can help to horse to function and perform at his best, it’s not going to turn him into a world-beater overnight or solve any underlying veterinary problems.

If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.

Browse the wide range of performance-boosting supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…

Cavalor An Energy Boost

This oral paste is a mix of high quality electrolytes, vitamins, amino acids, sugars and salt, which has been developed for horses that have to deliver brief and powerful top performances.

£56 for six 50g syringes

cavalor.com

01352 763350

Dengie Performance Vits & Mins

This vitamin and mineral supplement will help you ensure your horse is receiving a balanced diet so he can perform at his best.

£19.96 for 2kg

dengie.com

01621 841188

Equilibrium Products Simplyboost Energy

This targeted boost of vitamin B12 supports the production of energy, making it ideal to maintain energy levels during competition or for horses that need an extra boost when feeling fatigued.

£9.95 for 500ml

equilibriumproducts.com

01442 879115

Equine America Buteless Super Strength Powder

A blend of high quality botanicals packed with antioxidants that provides support to soothe joints, muscles and tendons after work.

£54.99 for 1.5kg

equine-america.co.uk

01403 255809

Equitop Myoplast

A unique amino acid supplement specifically designed to support lean muscle growth, which helps horses to respond and cope with the demands of training.

£70 for 1.5kg

equitop-myoplast.co.uk

01344 746957

Feedmark Clarity

The powerful blend of herbs in this supplement soothes and supports the respiratory tract, promoting clear airways and healthy lung function.

£43.99 for 1.75kg

feedmark.com

0800 585525

Foran Equine Refuel Gel

A concentrated and balanced electrolyte gel – with added B, C and E vitamins – that replaces electrolytes lost through sweating to aid rehydration, appetite and recovery.

£6.95 for one 30ml syringe

foranequine.com

+353 (0) 1626 8058

Global Herbs Restore Liquid

This quick-acting formula helps to maintain peak condition, support efficient digestion and bring out natural shine. It contains specific liver tonic herbs that target metabolism.

£21.50 for 500ml

globalherbs.co.uk

01243 773363

Horse First Cuppra

This high-copper tonic is designed to support conditioning, bone development, iron absorption and a shiny, healthy coat.

£14.95 for 1 litre

horsefirstdirect.com

028 3084 8844

NAF Five Star Respirator Boost

This supplement supports the respiratory mucosal immune system and capillaries surrounding the lungs. It contains a concentrated solution of natural anti-oxidants and herbs.

£19.99 for 500ml

naf-equine.eu/uk

0800 373106

Nettex Electrolyte Syringe Paste Boost

A formulation with no added sugar that rapidly replaces vital salts lost through sweating brought on through strenuous exercise, travelling or stress-related conditions.

£22.50 for three 30ml syringes

nettexequine.com

01283 524222

Nupafeed Staying Power

This liquid formula supports a healthy energy metabolism, muscle development and recovery, helping your horse work harder for longer.

£44 for 1 litre

nupafeed.co.uk

01438 861900

Rowen Barbary Power

This supplement contains a specifically formulated blend of micro nutrients to help boost the immune system, which will be useful for horses working hard at any time of year.

£12.30 per 750g

rowenbarbary.co.uk

01948 880598

Science Supplements EnerGex

This safe source of carbohydrate can be use before, during and following exercise to support energy delivery, or as an energy booster in lethargic horses.

£10.99 for one 60g syringe

sciencesupplements.co.uk

0345 5046940

TopSpec Electrolyes

Flavoured with wild fruit berries, these electrolytes are designed to help compensate for electrolyte loss after heavy sweating and help maintain peak performance.

£24.50 for 3kg

topspec.com

01845 565030

