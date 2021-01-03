Check out this refurbished farmhouse set in 8 acres with stables and plenty more besides…

A recently extended, refrurbished and extensively remodelled farmhouse has come onto the market and offers a great deal of potential for any prospective buyers.

The original part of Pennhill Farmhouse was built in 1958 by the well-known local builder Perry & Son and is set in 8.2 miles, situated outside the hamlet of Bedchester and surrounded by the beautiful, rolling countryside with views of Hambledon Hill to the south and Shaftesbury to the north. The nearby small village of Fontmell Magna (0.8 miles) is a thriving community with a pub, parish church, village shop and post office. The market towns of Shaftesbury (4.5 miles) and Sturminster Newton (4.5 miles) are both close by.

You will be spoilt for choice when it comes to local equestrian centres. Kingston Maurward Equestrian is around 30 minutes away (24 miles), as is Moreton Equestrian Centre (23 miles) and Dorset Showground (nine miles), to name just a few nearby.

Gibbs Marsh Equine Veterinary Ltd (12 miles) is just 25 minutes from the front door.

Head over to Moreton Equestrian Centre (23 miles) for some cross-country schooling when the ground allows. And if hunting is more your thing, you could head out with either the Wilton, Portman, South Dorset or New Forest Hunts, given that this property is situated very close to the borders of all four.

Pennhill Farmhouse is on the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £2.65m. Let’s take a look around…

The stable block provides stabling for four horses together with tack room, wash bay, storeroom and feed store.

There is also a modern three-bay agricultural barn.

Closer to the house the drive passes between a newly planted mixed orchard and the original 44x 20m manége bordered by grass banks. The manége is not surfaced to allow for the desired finish to be added by the purchaser.

The garden extends out on two sides of the house with an area of pasture divided into two paddocks beyond and an outside boundary of mature hedging and oak trees.

The property is positioned so that its reception rooms, the kitchen/breakfast room and principle bedrooms are all orientated on a south-east/south-west axis, affording the best views of the surrounding countryside.

Penhnhill Farmhouse comprises five bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a separate annexe which is home to a living room, kitchen and shower room with potentially two further bedrooms in the roof space.

