



With the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics just around the corner, we take a look at some fun facts about the equestrian element of the games with these key Olympics facts.

1. The youngest person to compete at the Olympics Games in the equestrian sports was 16-year-old Luiza Almeida of Brazil in the dressage at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

2. The oldest man to win an equestrian Olympic medal was Arthur von Pongracz, of Austria, in 1936. He was 72.

3. The oldest woman to compete in equestrian events at the Olympics was Britain’s Lorna Johnstone, at the age of 70 in 1972.

4. Germany has won the most gold medals in Olympic history for equestrian events, at 25. Sweden is second, at 17, and France is third, at 14.

5. The United States has won the most silver medals, at 21. Germany, France, and the Netherlands are all tied with 13 silver medals each.

6. The United States has also won the most bronze medals, with Germany and Sweden tied for second and third.

7. 2,067 riders have competed approximately 4,000 times in Olympic competitions since 1912. Most of these riders are one-time competitors.

8. 43 riders have competed in five or more Olympics; Ian Miller (Canada) has participated nine times, and Andrew Hoy has attended eight Games so far – he is currently on track make his ninth Olympic appearance in Paris this year,

9. Isabell Werth currently holds the record for winning the most Olympic equestrian medals, with seven gold and five silver to her name.

10. Charlotte Dujardin currently holds the record for winning the most medals for the British equestrian team with three gold, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals.

11. Sam, the event horse ridden by Germany’s Michael Jung, held Olympic, European and world titles all at the same time.

12. Valegro, the ride of dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin, won Olympic, European and world championships

13. Equestrian has been a part of the modern Olympic Games since 1900, showcasing the skills and athleticism of both horse and rider on a global stage.

14. Equestrian events are the only Olympic events to include animals in competition.

15. Anky van Grunsven is the only individual equestrian competitor to win gold medals at three consecutive Olympic Games in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

