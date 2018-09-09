Feel like royalty in this moated country house complete with gorgeous stables

A country home with a moat and extensive equestrian facilities set in the Warwickshire countryside is being offered for sale.

Oldberrow Court is nestled two miles from the picturesque town of Henley-In-Arden, but is also only 18 miles from the city Birmingham (Hello, Horse of the Year Show).

You will be a mere 9 mile drive from Solihull Riding Club, which hosts regular events including those affiliated to British Eventing and British Dressage.

Other equestrian centres in the area include Bissell Wood (22 miles), Swallowfield (9 miles) and Onley (32 miles).

Of course, your central location will mean you will be able to hit the motorway and take your pick of other competition centres in the north and the south.

Hunting will be with the Warwickshire Hunt and Croome & West Warwickshire Foxhounds.

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 6 for a list of events located in and around Warwickshire.

Whitfield Farm Equestrian (18 miles) has cross-country facilities available to hire out at your leisure.

On the market for a healthy £2.75m, this equestrian property for sale is being offered by Knight Frank.

Let’s have a stroll around…

Oldberrow Court is like something out of a story book – a country manor for you and some pretty amazing horsey facilities for them…

Adjacent to the formal gardens (fancy) is the 25x60m arena, which has its own drive.

The picturesque paddocks are ideal for grazing, and the total acreage is 26.66.

The outbuildings include Monarch loose boxes…

… as well as a tack room, feed room and an additional timber-framed barn that would be suitable for conversion, but has been used for the odd party.

There is also a lunging area and a covered horse walker.

Welcome to your new home, which boasts six bedrooms and is Grade II listed.

Period features include original stone and wooden flooring, exposed timber beams and large open fireplaces. Imagine the dinner parties in here…

The gardens are another awe-inspiring feature of the property.

Brick walls and hedging shape different garden ‘rooms’ with paths, seating areas, lawns, trees and shrubs.

There is also a moat.

