Meet the 12hh pony helping wheelchair users hit the beach this summer

A specially-designed carriage and a 12hh coloured pony are enabling wheelchair users to rediscover the British countryside. And (almost) any wish is granted…

A wheelchair-bound woman suffering from multiple sclerosis could be seen hurtling along Cramond Beach near Edinburgh last month, the first time she had been on the sand for 25 years. And the feat was thanks to the pint-sized Obama, Simon Mulholland’s 12hh coloured gelding.

“The beach might as well be a barbed wire entanglement for a wheelchair, because there is always soft sand to cross,” says Scotland-based Simon who runs Pony Axe S, an organisation set up to help wheelchair users enjoy inaccessible parts of the British countryside. “Traditional wheelchair access is all about ramps, lifts and tarmac. It relies on modifying the environment to make it wheelchair accessible. But if you modify the countryside, it isn’t the countryside any longer.”

The vehicle

Simon’s answer to this unsatisfactory answer to access was to create a three-wheeled, wheelchair-enabled vehicle — which he has been working on for the past nine years — and is driven by the 17-year-old Obama. The wheelchair is pushed up a ramp and tied down using the same system used in taxis. “It has been designed to take any wheelchair, because being in your own wheelchair really matters to people,” says Simon. “But the crunch is that it is safe, having been designed with an instant pony release system. For example, we were at a festival at the weekend, and suddenly a marching band came through the woods and Obama decided that it was not funny. All I had to do was to operate the instant pony release system, which is semi-automatic. I can do it off radio control, by pulling a string, or I can press a panic button. If anything goes wrong, it disconnects the pony, and so it leaves the person safely sitting in their wheelchair on the vehicle, and the brakes will have been applied.”

‘Obama knows his job’

Obama was an unlikely candidate for his life-enhancing job. “He’s still terrified of whips, bits, spurs, saddles, riding, riders and hosepipes. But when I got him in January 2009, he was scared of everything else as well,” says Simon, who drives him in just a headcollar.

“Now he knows his job. I was in Glasgow recently and a lady who wanted to try out the system didn’t want to go too far from her house, and so I drove Obama through her bit of the city. It was right next to the Celtic Football Club ground on match day and it was heaving, but he was cool with that. But say something does spook him — and I still don’t know what might — I can instantly release him, and his instinct is just to run to an open space.

“It’s interesting that non-horse people just get on the vehicle and never question it, whereas horse people tend to be nervous because they see driving as dangerous,” says Simon, whose foray into driving began when he needed to find a way to exercise his children’s pony.

The sky’s the limit

Simon and Obama have now helped over 500 wheelchair users, with a trip costing each of them around £20 a head. They have taken a man up a Dartmoor tor in the snow, Simon is currently planning a trip for someone to go up Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh (“I reckon I can get him up there, but it’s about whether the man is going to cope with the bumps and if it is going to scare him,” he says), and so far he has only declined one request. “I was asked by one guy if I’d take him and his carer up onto Dartmoor to ingest magic mushrooms and I said no. I really didn’t fancy ringing an ambulance from the middle of nowhere,” he laughs.

This September Simon will be taking one woman to Blackpool Beach. “She’s been going to Blackpool for 40 years and she said ‘I’ve never been able to go on Blackpool Beach and it’s the only free attraction in the whole place.’”

