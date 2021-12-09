Make their Christmas *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with SEIB

SEIB will be giving £50,000 to charity in 2022, split between a number of charities – with £12,000 going to the one voted for by SEIB customers.

SEIB Giving has been supporting small to medium-sized charities for over four years, many of whom have benefited not only from the generous funding, but the publicity surrounding the awards as well.

Many people may not be aware that although SEIB are an independent broker, they are owned by Ecclesiastical Insurance who is ultimately owned by a charity. Consequently, millions of pounds of profits go to good causes and the group is in the top 10 of corporate giving – therefore making insuring with SEIB the ethical choice, and a good one.

This is because they have in-depth knowledge and experience of the equestrian market. What’s more, brokers choose their insurers carefully, to help provide the right cover at the right price, ensuring their clients are protected in their time of need.

So how does the Giving scheme work? Charities will be nominated by the general public, then once a shortlist has been drawn up, SEIB customers will have the final vote for their favourite good cause. Then donations will be presented to the winners at the SEIB Giving Awards next summer, and the charity with the most votes will receive a generous £12,000. Next, a charity with a turnover of under £100,000 will receive £11,000 and the remaining £27,000 will be split between eight runners-up. Nominations close at 5pm on 17 January 2022 and SEIB Giving will consider any charity based in the UK that has a turnover of under £10m – no charity is too small to win an award.

Over the years, the successful charities have been diverse, something SEIB is keen to continue – from the major horse sanctuaries to Missing People, a lifeline for missing people and their families in the UK. SEIB Giving has also supported the bereaved, a hospice and heart foundations, as well as wild animal sanctuaries and a reptile charity. So nominate your favourite and ask your friends to do the same. The more nominations, the better, giving more charities the chance to benefit.

The criteria for SEIB Giving has changed over the years and following the hardships suffered by many charities brought about by Covid-19, the parameters have been modified. For example, in 2022 the donation can be used to cover running costs whereas in the first few years of the scheme, the donation had to be used to fund specific projects.

However, one thing never changes and that’s SEIB’s commitment to “giving something back”. Although SEIB is a commercial business, charity begins at home for this equine insurance specialist, so please nominate your favourite charity to receive a donation. Giving is at the heart of SEIB – from supporting grassroots competition that gives opportunities to amateur riders that they could only otherwise dream about, right through to the company’s support of good causes.

To find out more and to nominate your favourite charity this Christmas or New Year, please visit: seib.co.uk/giving before 5pm on 17 January 2022