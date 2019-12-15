A gorgeous modern home complete with immaculate stabling, perfect arena, a pond and two holiday cottages…

How much would you put on the line to get your hands on this spectacular barn conversion with two holiday cottages, equestrian facilities and views to the White Horse?

The Long Barn is located in a beautiful part of Wiltshire, below the North Wessex Downs, south of Wootton Bassett.

There is access to the M4 motorway plus Swindon and to Marlborough and the Downs. Despite being rural, there are plently of opportunities for commuters to get to London via Swindon and Pewsey.

Equestrian centres nearby include: West Wilts EC (21 miles), Lucknam Park (27 miles) and Widbrook (25 miles).

If you fancy hitting a cross-country course when the season comes around, head over to Downlands (35 miles) which is just under an hour away from the front door.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 11, and if you’d like to experience the local countryside on horseback over the festive period, why not head out with either the Wilton or the South and West Wilts Hunt.

The experts at Wessex Equine Vets are also just under six miles from the property.

This luxurious rural settlement is priced at £2.5m and property agents Savills state it to be a “cool barn with lovely views”.

But could you make it your dream home?

Set in 5.6 acres, The Long Barn comprises eight post and railed paddocks, each with an automatic drinker and a concrete gateway that has been overlaid with textured rubber screed. Around the land runs an exercise track measuring just over 250 metres.

The L-shaped stable building boasts five boxes, a store, tack room and a flat with its own shower and WC. The boxes are in immaculate condition and are served by wifi and hot water throughout.

Arena goals or what?! The 25x50m outdoor school has an Andrews Bowen Propell surface. It is sheltered by trees and has good drainage.

There is a main house, which has the majoirity of the accomodation set on ground level. Across the courtyard is the Bull Pen, which comprise two identical, one-bedroom guest cottages, each with their own kitchen/living room and shower room.

A feature of the four-bedroom home is the open plan living area with well-equipped kitchen…

Outside, you will find a summerhouse and sitting area that overlook a pond. At night, you can expect to observe some Instagram-worthy views…

