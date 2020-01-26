Want your horses on your doorstep? Check out this stunning Grade II property with private lake and stables

If you are looking for a house with your horses on your doorstep, then the characterful Grade II-listed Lodge House in Hertfordshire could be the perfect house for you, if you can fork out for the £1.95m price tag.

The four-bedroom property in Chandlers Cross, near Rickmansworth, is set in a rural location within 15 acres, with stables and a private lake.

Located within the M25, the stunning set-up is situated within a great road network for getting to shows around the country. There are a variety of equestrian centres nearby including Potten Farm Equestrian (4.6 miles) and Coltspring School of Riding (4.4 miles).

With beautiful views over the surrounding countryside, the Georgian property is approached by a private driveway, leading to a courtyard with garaging, stables and a tack room — just yards from the house.

There is a sand school, paddocks and woodland, as well as the unique additions of a lavender field and fruit vines, providing fresh grape juice. A detached barn is perfect for extra storage or use as a tractor shed, plus there is a chicken coup for prospective buyers who like freshly laid eggs for breakfast.

Estate agent Savills describe the property as a “truly outstanding home with great equestrian facilities.”

The interior of the picturesque house is beautifully designed with elegant rooms, high “gothic” double aspect windows in many of the rooms, open fireplaces and versatile living and entertaining space.

The kitchen/breakfast room also has an Aga — the perfect way to warm up after a cold day’s riding. There is also a utility room, handy for the wetter days when you need to strip off damp riding gear, plus steps leading down to a cellar that has previously been used as a gym.

