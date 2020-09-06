‘A true gem’: fancy living in this seven-bedroom period property with space for your horse outside and an indoor pool?

Kismet Farm is an impressive period property set in the Derbyshire countryside complete with seven bedrooms and room outside for your horse.

Described by estate agent Fine & Country as “a true gem”, Kismet Farm was originally part of the Ednaston Estate until the early 1980s when it was sold as a seperate dwelling and the current owners have extensively improved the property throughout, while making the most of the period features and high ceilings. It is on the market with a price tag of £1.85m.

Located in a private and secluded position, the property includes a double stable block, comprising three stables and a small paddock. In total the gardens and grounds extend to 2.18 acres, with the option of a further 5.85 acres available by separate negotiation. There is also a triple garage block and ample additional parking.

The stunning family home is accessed via a quiet lane, which in turn leads to a private entrance, with electric wrought iron gates over a cattle grid. A tree-lined drive then sweeps into the courtyard on arrival at the property.

Kismet Farm sits close to the village of Ednaston and boasts countryside views. The Peak District National Park is also a stone’s throw away and offers enviable riding and walking, while nearby road links provide access to the M1 and M6 — perfect for getting to training and competitions across the country.

Inside the luxurious home — set over three floors — the sitting room areas are described as having the “wow factor” and include limestone flooring, a fireplace with woodburner, for cosy nights in after a day’s riding, plus a bar area, which will come in handy when entertaining. The centrepiece of the property is the bespoke kitchen/breakfast room, which includes solid oak units and granite work surfaces.

For days away from the horses, there is also a leisure wing complex to enjoy, complete with an indoor pool, gym, sauna, Jacuzzi and changing rooms.

