Joint supplements: what’s on the market this spring?

At this time of year, your horse’s joints may be feeling the effects of having spent more time in the stable over the winter, followed by turnout on increasingly firm ground as many paddocks have gone from swamp-like to decidedly firm in what feels like a matter of just days. So if you want to provide additional nutritional support, a joint supplement could help combat stiffness by supporting normal and healthy joint function, keeping your horse comfortable and moving at his best.
Common ingredients found in joint supplements include:
- glucosamine
- MSM (methyl sulphonyl methane)
- HA (hyaluronic acid)
If you compete with your horse then it is important you make sure any supplements you use do not contain any prohibited substances.
Browse the wide range of joint health supplements that are currently available below in our alphabetical list, which includes the manufacturers’ descriptions of their products…
Aviform Suppleaze Gold
Containing no filling or bulking ingredients, this joint supplement uses high levels of glucosamine HCL and chondroitin, and can be fed long term.
£43.95 for 600g
01953 528008
Betta Life PharmaQuin Joint Complete HA
This high-specification formula contains a 10:10:4 ratio of glucosamine HCL, MSM and chondroitin, with no additives or bulking agents.
£67.50 for 1kg
01937 580 782
Blue Chip Joint-RLF
This supplement contains 100% natural ingredients that help to nourish the joints and maintain joint comfort.
£39.95 for 1 litre
0114 266 6200
Cavalor Arti Motion
This supplement helps to maintain healthy and flexible joints in all horses, whether going through a growth phase, in their senior years or in hard competition work.
£95.95 for 2kg
01352 763350
Dodson & Horrell Joint Support
A pelleted supplement that supports the nutritional maintenance of your horse’s musculoskeletal system, designed to support healthy joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments.
£35 for 1.5kg
01832 737300
Elite Equine organic rosehip
This supplement is made of 100% organic rosehip, which provides a spring boost for any sport horse.
£38 for 1kg
07951 999235
Equine America Cortaflex HA Regular Powder
This is designed for the nutritional support of healthy joints in horses in light to moderate work, or older horses needing a extra mobility support to maintain joint health and comfort.
£21.99 for 250g
01403 255809
Equine Products UK Flexivite HA
This liquid supplement provides a unique combination of biologically active substances to maintain joint suppleness, enhance lubrication, shock absorption and elasticity.
From £55.72 for 1 litre
0191 264 5536
Equitop GLME
Equitop GLME contains high quality green-lipped mussel extract (GLME), which provides nutrients to support optimal joint health and function.
£70 for 750g
01344 749657
Feedmark Best-Flex HA
This proven supplement contains high levels of joint-supporting nutrients to optimise your horse’s mobility, comfort and performance.
£71.99 for 2.7kg
0800 585525
Foran Equine Ost-O-Flex
This syrup helps to maintain joint mobility and health. It contains glucosamine, MSM and marine collagen.
£57.95 for 1 litre
+353 (0) 1626 8058
Global Herbs Hocks
This herbal blend is formulated to maintain your horse’s comfort, bone strength, density and joint lubrication, while helping to increase suppleness.
£40.30 for 1kg
01243 773363
The Golden Paste Company TurmerAid
An ideal supplement for horses retuning to training and competing after a winter of reduced activity.
£19.99 for 2kg
01423 503319
Hack Up Bespoke
A bespoke formulation that targets joints would include plant-based glucosamine, an extract of frankincense (boswellia), ginger and turmeric.
£49.99 for 1kg
01359 308866
Horse First My Joints Plus
An advanced mobility supplement formulated for complete care and support of the joints, tendons and ligaments ahead of the competition season.
£35 for 750g
028 3084 8844
NAF Five Star Superflex Senior
Provides a high specification of the key joint support nutrients that work in synergy with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants to support healthy, flexible joints in older active horses.
£30.99 for 660g
0800 373106
Nettex VIP So Sound
A no added sugar formulation that contains advanced isolate technology joint support to maximise mobility, flexibility and comfort.
£77.53 for 2kg
01283 524222
Nupafeed Flex GLM
This supplement supports healthy joints and will help ensure your horse’s comfort and performance as work load increases and the ground begins to harden.
£49 for 2kg
01438 861900
Plusvital Flex Supp
This supplement combines glucosamine, chondroitin sulphate, MSM and rosehip with antioxidants to support the mobility and joint health of the performance horse.
£72.50 for 90g
+353 (0) 860252678
Rowen Barbary Supple
This supplement contains the five most highly effective ingredients associated with improving joint mobility to help ensure optimum joint health and flexibility.
£26 per 750g
01948 880598
Science Supplements FlexAbility Plus+
The only joint supplement in the UK with a published peer-reviewed paper in The Journal of Equine Veterinary Science, it contains optimum levels of scientifically proven ingredients.
£59.99 for 1.7kg
0345 5046940
TopSpec 10:10 Joint Support
This caramel-flavoured supplement includes a generous combination of natural sources of glucosamine and MSM to help maintain health in and around joints.
£59.50 for 3kg
01845 565030
