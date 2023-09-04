How to watch Blenheim Horse Trials on TV in 2023





This year’s Blenheim Horse Trials takes place between 14 and 17 September in 2023. If you can’t attend in person, here’s how to watch Blenheim Horse Trials on TV.

Blenheim plays host to a CCI4*-L and a CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds, with the latter being great to try and spot some potential five-star heroes of the future.

NB: If you prefer the additional online security offered by a VPN connection, check out the 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Blenheim Horse Trials on TV

Although there will be no terrestrial TV coverage available from this year’s Blenheim Horse Trials, you can follow all the cross-country and showjumping action on H&C TV+. If you aren’t already signed-up to Horse & Country, either you can take out a 12-month subscription at £74.99 or £7.99 per month, or choose the pay per view/event pass option at £17.99, which gives you 30 days access to the event.

The cross-country is scheduled to start at 11am on Saturday 16 September for the CCI4*-L, while you will also be able to watch the showjumping phase for the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds between 8am and 10am.

On Sunday 17 September, you will be able to watch the final horse inspection, followed by the showjumping for the CCI4*-L and the cross-country phase for the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds.

H&C’s coverage of Blenheim will have expert commentary from Nicole Brown and Ben King.

How to watch Blenheim Horse Trials live with a VPN

While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access Horse & Country’s live stream, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as free 30-day ExpressVPN trial which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to Horse & Country on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

Free 30-day trial with Express VPN

Use this VPN trial to access the Luhmühlen live stream from anywhere in the world. View Now

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

