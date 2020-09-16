‘He was found pulling a cart in Ireland and had a burden of tape worms’ — rags to riches cob makes winning start to his showing career

Blue Chip founder Clare Blaskey was overjoyed to watch her own heavyweight show cob Hortons Happy Go Lucky — also know as Milo — win the open show cobs at the recent CHAPS championship show (5—6 September). Ridden by Natasha Dolman, Milo was initially pulled in second before producing a winning show which moved him up the line-up.

“Milo is a real rags to riches story,” explains Clare, who bought the skewbald as a green five-year-old after seeing him online. “He was found pulling a cart in Ireland before he came over to the UK. He then went through several hands before I stumbled across him. I loved his markings, his movement and how agile he was. I thought, due to his good looks, that he could make a lovely heavyweight cob.”

However, when Clare went to view Milo he had been struck down with colic.

“He was very uncomfortable and the vet was called,” continues Clare. “I was unsure if I should go back and see him as he was quite far away. After discussing with my vet — and because guts are my thing — I decided to go back.

“I bought him and on his second day with me he collicked again, and again two days later. It was found that he had an off-the-scale burden of tape worms. With a worming programme and balancer to help his gut during the treatment he has not had a reoccurrence of colic or worms.”

Clare usually sends her young horses to be professionally produced but contacted Natasha when she heard the young rider had moved nearby:

“I thought Natasha would be perfect to bring him out,” says Clare, who still shows herself at age 67. “At CHAPS they did a food perfect show. I was very proud of them both.”

Milo will be aimed at some winter shows and dressage with Clare’s friend Elenor Jackson-wall. “He has a strong medium trot and lovely movement so I think the judges will like him,” adds Clare. “I would love to know more about his past and his breeding. So if anyone knows anything I urge them to get in touch!”

