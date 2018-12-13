9 horsey Christmas jumpers you need in your life

Christmas jumpers don’t need to be limited to various images of Father Christmas, reindeer or snowmen. We have hunted out the best equine ones on the market this season.

Horseware Adults Limited Edition Christmas Jumper (red)

This limited edition red jumper adds an equine twist to the naughty and nice Christmas theme, one that we can all relate to. Get yours now before they sell out.

Price: £31.96

Buy: www.millbryhill.co.uk

Horseware Adults Limited Edition Christmas Jumper (green)

Horseware’s alternative Christmas jumper offering is also fun, giving a grey horse a cute Rudolph the red nosed reindeer makeover in a polaroid picture complete with a ‘happy holidays’ message.

Price: £31.96

Buy: www.millbryhill.co.uk

Come Canter With Santa Horse Riders Christmas Jumper

Threads Up’s Christmas jumper features Santa on horseback which is sure to bring festive cheer to everyone at your yard this December.

Price: £22.99

Buy: www.threadsup.co.uk

Merry Horseman’s Christmas Jumper

This Christmas jumper ticks all the boxes. It’s very festive, cosy, comes in an assortment of colours and features our favourite animal.

Price: £25.48

Buy: www.etsy.com

Holly Horse Quilted Sweat Dress

This sequined horse head sweater dress adds a touch of sparkle this Christmas. Only available for girls aged up to 13.

Price: £25

Buy: uk.monsoon.co.uk

Keep Calm And Trot On Sweatshirt Funny Riding Gift Top Horse Ride Xmas Jumper

For those of you who find Christmas a bit stressful, maybe the motto on this jumper could help you survive the 2018 festive season? Although it’s marketed as a Christmas jumper it could be worn all year round and the slogan could come in handy more often than just this December. Comes in multiple colours.

Price: £15.99

Buy: www.amazon.co.uk

Christmas Glitter Unicorn Jumper

If unicorns are your thing then this jumper which features said legendary creature bedecked in a Santa hat will be a perfect addition to your Christmas wardrobe.

Price: £25

Buy: solesmith.co.uk

‘All I Want Is A Unicorn’ Christmas Jumper Sweatshirt

If a unicorn is on your Christmas list it might help to get your hands on this handprinted jumper just so you can give subtle reminders to your loved ones over the coming weeks.

Price: £34

Buy: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Women’s horse jumper

While this knitted round neck jumper isn’t overtly Christmassy, its equine design makes it a fun and useful addition to any winter wardrobe.

Price: £5.60

Buy: www.peacocks.co.uk

