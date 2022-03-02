{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Losing a horse is one of the hardest things an owner ever has to go through and you’ll always miss them, but ash and horse hair keepsakes are a nice way to treasure their memory. Whether you’re considering an item of jewellery, keyring or ornament, a horse hair or ash keepsake will allow you to keep your loved one with you.

    Most sellers will stipulate a minimum amount of hair that you need to provide, which they’ll then clean and incorporate into your chosen keepsake. Having an ash or horse hair keepsake made is a very personal service, so keep an eye out for reviews that praise good communication as well as finished product.

    Horse hair and ash keepsakes

    Horse hair silver heart pendant

    RRP: From £47 |

    This solid sterling silver pendant is available with an optional chain.

    View now at etsy.com

    horse hair keepsake bracelet

    Horse hair bracelet

    RRP: From £18 |

    This braided horse hair bracelet is available in two thicknesses and with optional charms.

    View now at etsy.com

    horse hair and ash keepsakes

    Imprinted teardrop necklace

    RRP: From £155 |

    Rather than including your ash or hair sample, this pendant uses their imprint. There is also the option for engraving.

    View now at notonthehighstreet.com

    horse hair keepsake charm

    Charm keepsake

    RRP: £39.99 |

    These resin charm beads with sterling silver core can be customised with any colour glitter or ink. You can choose to use hair or ashes and the bead fits on most bracelets, including Pandora.

    View now at etsy.com

    horse ash keepsake ring

    Ashes and opal ring

    RRP: £60 |

    Available in a choice of nine opal colours, which are then inlaid with the supplied ashes.

    View now at notonthehighstreet.com

    horse hair keepsake necklace

    Horseshoe pendant

    RRP: From £40 |

    This solid sterling silver horseshoe pendant is available with an optional chain.

    View now at etsy.com

    horseshoe horse hair keepsake

    Floral horseshoe

    RRP: £27 |

    With a choice of 12 different flowers and glitters, you can create a really personal keepsake with hair or ashes.

    View now at etsy.com

    framed horse hair keepsake

    Framed hair horseshoe

    RRP: £29.99 |

    Available in nine different designs, this resin horseshoe with hair is framed with the horse’s name in Scrabble pieces.

    View now at etsy.com

    horse hair keepsake bracelet

    Braided bracelet with snaffle and charms

    RRP: From £18 |

    This braided horse hair bracelet is complete with a snaffle, choice of charms (wings, horseshoe or heart) and optional name tag.

    View now at etsy.com

    heart horse hair keepsake

    Heart ornament

    RRP: £20 |

    These hearts allow you to create a keepsake from the smallest amount of hair, and give the option for added glitter or foils.

    View now at etsy.com

