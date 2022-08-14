Stables, indoor and outdoor arenas, over 70 acres and… the largest underground spa in Europe – check out this 15-bed estate (including a video)





This estate that includes a beautiful six-bed main house, a couple of two bedroom cottages, a two-bed apartment and a three-bed lodge house is located on the outskirts of the village of Hemingford Abbots in Cambridgeshire, which is just over four miles away from the town of Huntingdon. The A1/A14 junction is just under 15 minutes away, while you can catch a train to London Kings Cross from Huntingdon. The cities of Cambridge and Peterborough are 16 miles and 26 miles away respectively.

Local equestrian centres within each reach include Keysoe International (18 miles), The Suffolk Equestrian Centre (45 miles) and Codham Park Equestrian Centre (46 miles). Fellows Farm Equine Vets (10 miles) are 20 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Fitzwilliam or the Cambridgeshire Hunt with Enfield Chace.

This property is on the market with Luxury Property Partners for £15m. Let’s take a look around…

Your horse will be well at home here, as this place comes complete with nine stables, an outdoor arena, indoor arena and a covered horsewalker.

It is set in 72 acres of land with plenty of grazing.

The main home features the biggest underground spa in Europe, complete with two swimming pools (one of which appears at the touch of a button – see below for before and after), four steam rooms, a mud room, jacuzzi, sauna, salt room, massage rooms and treatment rooms too.

In addition, there is a yoga studio, car lift and underground eight-car garage.

Inside, this property comes fully furnished with a Harrods, Fendi and Armani interior.

The main house is Grade II-listed and features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, seven reception rooms and so much more.

Take a virtual look around with this video…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.