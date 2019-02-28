Thinking of going affiliated showjumping? Here’s what you need to know

Are you considering a move to affiliated showjumping? If so, don’t miss this useful guide on how to get started and what you can expect.

Which organisation?: The governing body of show jumping in the UK is British Showjumping (BS).

How much does it cost ?: There are a range of membership options available, starting at £30. It costs £140 for a full jumping member, horse registration starts from £82.

Membership package: Public liability insurance to £30,000,000, member magazine and rule book.

Why affiliate?: Classes affiliated to BS are structured to promote fair competition.

What to expect: Although many local showjumping competitions are run under BS rules, with a registered course builder/designer and judge, if you affiliate you’ll be getting consistency across all the competitions you enter. Note that you may face extra rules which don’t always apply at unaffiliated level, such as penalties for resistance if your horse refuses to go forward, halts or rears, anywhere on the course.

Horse grading: Affiliated horses are classed under three categories, depending on how many points they have won:

Grade C: 0-999

Grade B: 1,000-1,999

Grade A: 2,000 points or more

Competition structure: Some of the classes you can expect to come across at an affiliated show are British Novice, Discovery, Newcomers and Foxhunter (see box below for more details). These classes offer the chance to qualify for second rounds, then a final. The emphasis is on getting combinations to jump consistently rather than racing against the clock, and you need to achieve four double clears in each category to qualify. You then earn three chances to compete at a second round competition and try for a place in the final.

Ticket to ride: Non-members of BS can purchase a day ticket from show secretaries for £6. You need one ticket per class. You won’t receive any prize money if you’re placed.

Guide to classes

British Novice : Aimed at the novice horse, this class is open to Grade C horses that have won less than 125 points. Fences are a maximum height of 0.90m (2ft 11in) in a British Novice class. If you qualify for the second round, the maximum height goes up to 1.05m (3ft 5in). Discovery : Open to registered horses that have won less than 225 points. The maximum fence height is 1m (3ft 3in), going up to 1.10m (3ft 7in) in second round classes. Newcomers : For horses that have won less than 375 points. Fences in the first round will be a maximum height of 1.10m (3ft 7in) and not more than 1.25m (4ft 1in) in second round competitions. Foxhunter : To be eligible for this prestigious competition, which offers the chance to ride at the Horse of the Year Show if you make the finals, horses must have won less than 700 points. Maximum height in the first round is 1.20m (3ft 11in), while you’ll be jumping 1.30m (4ft 3in) if you qualify for the second round.



Find out more: Contact BS (0247669 8800) or visit: www.britishshowjumping.co.uk

