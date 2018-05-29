11 Father’s Day gifts for the equestrian man

Whether your father is super keen or a reluctant equestrian, here are 11 perfect Father’s Day gifts to say thank you on 17 June for all he does to support your horsey endeavours.
Victorinox Ranger Unisex Outdoor Knife
Great for an outdoors man, this 91mm length pocket tool has 21 features. They include a large blade, small blade, corkscrew, bottle opener, small screwdriver, wire-stripper, can opener, keyring, tweezers, toothpick, scissors, multi-purpose hook, large screwdriver, reamer/punch, wood saw, nail file, nail cleaner, fine screwdriver, chisel, metal file, metal cleaner and metal saw. What more can a man want?!
Buy now: Victorinox Ranger Unisex Outdoor Knife from £33.50
Hip Flask Set
What man doesn’t like the odd tipple? This stainless steel, concave hip flask with brown leather binding and four steel cups is a stylish gift for the father that likes hunting or going racing.
Buy now: Hip Flask Set from £34.99
Husquarna Petrol Leaf Blower & Vacuum
This efficient hand-held petrol leaf blower combines high blowing power with user friendliness to get any equestrian yard or back garden spotless. If the man in your life loves a power tool or two, this is bound to go down a treat!
Buy now: Husquarna Petrol Leaf Blower & Vacuum from £314.45
British Polo No.3 Botanical gin
This proudly British, quadruple distilled Polo Gin uses organic botanicals to create a flavoursome and smooth gin. It can be enjoyed on the rocks, in a gin and tonic or in another cocktail after a long day on the yard.
Buy now: British Poo No.3 Botanical gine from £35.59
Country Birds Tie and shotgun cartridge cufflinks
A smart Soprano green colour silk tie, teamed up with a great pair of shotgun cartridge cufflinks — a lovely present for any who likes shooting and other country pursuits.
Buy now: Country Birds Tie and shotgun cartridge cufflinks from £35.99
Horse Racing’s Strangest Tales
This fun book tells of extraordinary but true stories from over 150 years of racing. A great present for any racing fan, that can be enjoyed by the rest of the family too.
Buy now: Horse Racing’s Strangest Tales from £4.31
Carlos Diaz Argentinian polo belt
These belts were originally made in team colours of Argentinian polo teams. Nowadays they have become quite the fashion among rural and equestrian folk. Each belt is hand-stitched and is makes a useful, but fun present for your father.
Buy now: Carlos Diaz Argentinian polo belts from £24.99
Horka Boot bottle opener
These metal bottle openers in the shape of a riding boot would be a very useful, but yet thoughtful gift for your dad.
Buy now: Horka Boot bottle open from £20.45
Fallen Fruits Bootbrush and Bootjack
This would be a very useful present as it combines a shoe scraper and boot jack with a pole to help your dad balance while dealing with cleaning and removing his boots.
Buy now: Fallen Fruits Bootbrush and Bootjack from £68.51
Hunter Balmoral Hawksworth boots
These boots are the perfect gift for an adventurous man. The Balmoral leather boots are handcrafted from water-resistant leather, which is durable and offers great performance over rough and challenging terrain.
Buy now: Hynter Balmooral Hawksworth boots from £190
Horse & Hound Subscription
A magazine subscription is the gift that keeps on giving as it lasts all year, plus subscribers can enjoy a host of extra benefits, in addition to knowing that the magazine will be delivered to their door every week. Take advantage of our special Father’s Day gift subscriptions from just £24.74!
Buy now: Horse & Hound subscription from £24.74
