11 Father’s Day gifts for the equestrian man

Whether your father is super keen or a reluctant equestrian, here are 11 perfect Father’s Day gifts to say thank you on 17 June for all he does to support your horsey endeavours.

NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.



Great for an outdoors man, this 91mm length pocket tool has 21 features. They include a large blade, small blade, corkscrew, bottle opener, small screwdriver, wire-stripper, can opener, keyring, tweezers, toothpick, scissors, multi-purpose hook, large screwdriver, reamer/punch, wood saw, nail file, nail cleaner, fine screwdriver, chisel, metal file, metal cleaner and metal saw. What more can a man want?!

Buy now: Victorinox Ranger Unisex Outdoor Knife from £33.50

What man doesn’t like the odd tipple? This stainless steel, concave hip flask with brown leather binding and four steel cups is a stylish gift for the father that likes hunting or going racing.

Buy now: Hip Flask Set from £34.99



This efficient hand-held petrol leaf blower combines high blowing power with user friendliness to get any equestrian yard or back garden spotless. If the man in your life loves a power tool or two, this is bound to go down a treat!

Buy now: Husquarna Petrol Leaf Blower & Vacuum from £314.45

This proudly British, quadruple distilled Polo Gin uses organic botanicals to create a flavoursome and smooth gin. It can be enjoyed on the rocks, in a gin and tonic or in another cocktail after a long day on the yard.

Buy now: British Poo No.3 Botanical gine from £35.59



A smart Soprano green colour silk tie, teamed up with a great pair of shotgun cartridge cufflinks — a lovely present for any who likes shooting and other country pursuits.

Buy now: Country Birds Tie and shotgun cartridge cufflinks from £35.99

This fun book tells of extraordinary but true stories from over 150 years of racing. A great present for any racing fan, that can be enjoyed by the rest of the family too.

Buy now: Horse Racing’s Strangest Tales from £4.31

These belts were originally made in team colours of Argentinian polo teams. Nowadays they have become quite the fashion among rural and equestrian folk. Each belt is hand-stitched and is makes a useful, but fun present for your father.

Buy now: Carlos Diaz Argentinian polo belts from £24.99

These metal bottle openers in the shape of a riding boot would be a very useful, but yet thoughtful gift for your dad.

Buy now: Horka Boot bottle open from £20.45



This would be a very useful present as it combines a shoe scraper and boot jack with a pole to help your dad balance while dealing with cleaning and removing his boots.

Buy now: Fallen Fruits Bootbrush and Bootjack from £68.51



These boots are the perfect gift for an adventurous man. The Balmoral leather boots are handcrafted from water-resistant leather, which is durable and offers great performance over rough and challenging terrain.

Buy now: Hynter Balmooral Hawksworth boots from £190



A magazine subscription is the gift that keeps on giving as it lasts all year, plus subscribers can enjoy a host of extra benefits, in addition to knowing that the magazine will be delivered to their door every week. Take advantage of our special Father’s Day gift subscriptions from just £24.74!

Buy now: Horse & Hound subscription from £24.74

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.