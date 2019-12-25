The equestrian’s 12 days of Christmas

Christmas or not, our horses need looking after just the same — and a lot of yard managers have extra horses at this time of year while owners are away or busy. If you’re more likely to be opening stable doors than presents first thing on Christmas morning, then our alternative version of the 12 days of Christmas for the busy modern equestrian is dedicated to you…

On the first day of Christmas my horses gave to me — a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the second day of Christmas my horses gave to me — two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the third day of Christmas my horses gave to me — three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the fourth day of Christmas my horses gave to me — four quarrelling herds, three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the fifth day of Christmas, my horses gave to me — five torn rugs! Four quarrelling herds, three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the sixth day of Christmas, my horses gave to me — six bills for paying, five torn rugs, four quarrelling herds, three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the seventh day of Christmas, my horses gave to me — seven barrows brimming, six bills for paying, five torn rugs, four quarrelling herds, three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the eighth day of Christmas, my horses gave to me — eight troughs for filling, seven barrows brimming, six bills for paying, five torn rugs, four quarrelling herds, three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the ninth day of Christmas, my horses gave to me — nine mares a-prancing, eight troughs for filling, seven barrows brimming, six bills for paying, five torn rugs, four quarrelling herds, three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the 10th day of Christmas, my horses gave to me — 10 stalls for sweeping, nine mares a-prancing, eight troughs for filling, seven barrows brimming, six bills for paying, five torn rugs, four quarrelling herds, three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the 11th day of Christmas, my horses gave to me — 11 halters muddy, 10 stalls for sweeping, nine mares a-prancing, eight troughs for filling, seven barrows brimming, six bills for paying, five torn rugs, four quarrelling herds, three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

On the 12th day of Christmas, my horses gave to me — 12 dirty buckets, 11 halters muddy, 10 stalls for sweeping, nine mares a-prancing, eight troughs for filling, seven barrows brimming, six bills for paying, five torn rugs, four quarrelling herds, three fresh bucks, two trampled boots, a cast shoe and a cut knee.

And on the day after Christmas, my true love gave to me — and a lie in and a cup of tea!

