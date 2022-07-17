Check out this family home with 12 stables and an arena set in 7.5 acres





Eastoft Farm is situated in Eastoft, which is is a village in North Lincolnshire within the Isle of Axholme, three miles north east of Crowle. It is located 11 miles from Scunthorpe, 20 miles from Doncaster and 33 miles to York.

Local equestrian centres include Epworth Equestrian (10 miles), Port Royal (22 miles) and Skyehouse Arena (19 miles).

Bawtry Equine Clinic (22 miles) is 30 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you can head out with the Brocklesby.

This property is on the market with Rural Scene for offers over £950,000. Let’s take a look around…

A brick built archway with a hay store and clocktower above gives access to the equestrian facilities. The main stable yard is brick built and consists of five stables all with rubber matting and automatic drinkers, and three adjoining stores for feed and implement storage.

Three further brick buildings are currently used as a solarium, tack room and workshop. There are two further timber stables with adjoining tractor store.

A gate from the yard leads to a 40x20m arena with high fencing and a sand and rubber surface.

There is a hard-surface track from the yard to grazing paddocks, plus a barn that has water, power and light and is currently divided into two and used for further stabling. In total, Eastoft Farm is set in 7.5 acres.

Further down the track there is a three-bay barn with power, water supply and a concrete base, which is used to stable broodmares and their foals. Further on there are two barns, one of which has water and power, that are currently used to store hay and straw.

The grazing land is mainly level and divided into 10 paddocks. All paddocks have high post and rail stallion fencing with electric wire and automatic water troughs.

The three/four-bed property is approached from the road via double gates. Formal gardens lie to the side and rear of the house. The property has CCTV, double glazing and LPG central heating.

The property’s entrance hall links to a downstairs toilet. Off the hallway is a downstairs bedroom, a main reception room and a dining room.

The kitchen/breakfast room has fitted units with wooden work surfaces,a fitted breakfast bar, integrated dual fuel Flavel range cooker with a seven-ring hob and double oven/grill and an integrated wine rack.

The first floor has three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The family bathroom includes a bath, shower cubicle, his and hers wash hand basins and a toilet.

