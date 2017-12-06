When you've had your fill of family fun on Christmas Day and are desperate to escape the mayhem, there's nothing better than excusing yourself to muck out and feed your horse — and deliver their all important Christmas present.



Massage your horse’s ego and pin up a name plaque above his stable door on Christmas day. This name plaque is handmade from reclaimed wood and Welsh Slate, and is practical too with a useful head collar hook. Plus it can personalised in semi-permanent chalk pen.

Buy now: Stable door name plaque & head collar hook from £19.95

No horse wants to find a tangerine lingering at the bottom of its stocking. A Horsebix-filled stocking from Lincoln is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Buy now: Lincoln Christmas stocking from £9.95

Cheer up stable-bound horses with a “Boredom Breaker” from Likit. In glitter pink, it’s likely to be better entertainment than festive TV.

Buy now: Likit Bordom Breaker from £28.30



Add some glamour to your horse’s hoofcare regime with this glitter hoof varnish. The ingredients have been chosen to soothe and heal cracked hooves and contain natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties to keep your horse’s hooves healthy.

Buy now: Equidivine Horse & Pony Antibacterial Glitter hoof balm from £6.99

Indulge your horse with this luxury Aloe Vera shampoo, which promises to be super-concentrated, deep-cleansing and conditioning.

Buy now: Gold Label Aloe Vera shampoo from £8.95

Invest in a Christmas tub of guilt-free treats for your horse. Tasty Herballs are completely free from molasses, artificial sugar and flavourings and are suitable for horses and ponies prone to laminitis.

Buy now: Hilton Herbs Herballs from £6.95



This luxurious leather headcollar has generous padding on the cheeks, nose and headband with a double adjustment on the headpiece, crank style nose band, clip on the rolled throat lash and the brass fittings with name plate to finish.

Buy now: Shires Aviemore Leather headcollar from £39.99



Your horse will really thank you for gifting him this saddlepad that reflects your horse’s natural body warmth and creates a soothing infrared thermal warmth. Plus, the gentle warmth increases blood flow, which helps relieve muscle tension and pain.

Buy now: Back on Track Jumping Saddle Pad from £64.99



Add a bit of sparkle to your horse’s wardrobe with this leather and raised crystals browband.

Buy now: Caldene Raised Crystal Browband from £9.95



Formulated combining the finest natural ingredients including real hedgerow herbs which are highly palatable — lucky horsey

Buy now: Naf Hedgy Treats from £6.81



A virtually indestructible, (even if you four-legged friend stamps on it) brush that effectively removes dirt, mud, grass stains, dried sweat plus they can easily remove horse hair from saddle pads etc, a win for you as well as a win for your horse.

Buy now: MagicBrush Horse Brush from £17.95



A selection of delicious 100% natural treats for your four -legged friend – the good way to show them some festive love.

Buy now: Cavalor Fruities from £3.75

