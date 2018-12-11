Dog-friendly mince pies — and other gifts to pamper your pooch with this Christmas

Here is our pick of the best pet-inspired Christmas presents that we are sure your tail-wagging loved ones will be grateful for

Designed by a professional dog walker, this specialist trouser suit is non-restrictive and comfortable.

Buy now: Dog Trousers from £75.99



This highly absorbent cotton mat is machine washable and is anti-slip and non staining.

Buy now: Please Wipe Your Paws from £39.99



A super-soft, absorbent, quick-drying mitt, which is easy to use and machine washable.

Buy now: Pet Mitt from £3.44



A non-alcoholic, non-carbonated drink that is rich in vitamins and minerals for an all-round healthy treat.

Buy now: Dogs Bottom Sniffer Beer from £4.99

Magnum sized Pugsecco dog toy which makes crinkle and squeaker noise for your pet to have hours of fun with. Who needs real Prosecco?

Buy now: Pugesscco dog toy from £17.99



This well-fitting, light, mesh rug is lined with the ‘Back on Track’ ceramic fabric to promote circulation. It doesn’t hinder you dog’s movement, is very quick-drying and is adjustable.

Buy now: Back on Track Therapeutic Dog Mesh Rug from £51.61



For hydration on the go, this dog bowl holds up to 12 fluid ounces of water or 1.5 cups of dog food and collapses for easy transportation

Buy now: Two Collapsible Dog Bowls from £4.39



A great tool for all-round grooming, whatever type of coat your dog has, with a waxed beechwood handle and two sides: tampico fibre and union fibre/metal pins

Buy now: Redecker Wooden dog brush from £15.55



Made from a delicious munchy rawhide, each Good Boy Mince Pie features decorative edging and a festive star on top.

Buy now: Good Boy Pawsley Doggy Mince Pies from £3.58 for a pack of 2



This smart, soft leather collar can be easily personalised via a nameplate, so you can rest assure that if your dog strays and is found you can easily be contacted.

Buy now: Berry Personalised Leather Dog Collar from £12.99



Let your dog get involved with the Christmas activities with this festive reindeer jumper. It is machine washable and fits a wide range of dogs, plus there are matching ones available for owners.

Buy now: Blueberry Pet Festive Red Christmas Dog Sweater from £14.99

