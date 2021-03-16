Who will win at Cheltenham Festival today? Experts share their Tuesday tips

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival kicks off today (16 March), and we’re here with some great Cheltenham Festival tips to try to help you pick a winner. And if you fancy a flutter, check out our Cheltenham Festival free bets and other betting offers.

Cheltenham Festival tips: Tuesday 16 March

1.05pm Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

H&H magazine racing editor Jennifer Donald: APPRECIATE IT

“It is hard to look beyond the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old who is three out of three over hurdles, including at Cheltenham earlier in the season over this same distance.”

1.55pm Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase

Event rider Oliver Townend: ALLMANKIND

“He’s unbeaten in his three chasing starts. I watched his first run over fences at Warwick and I’ve never seen a horse so quick over his fences. He looks like a serious horse for trainer Dan Skelton and owners Bill and Tim Gredley.”

2.30pm Ultima Handicap Chase

H&H racing correspondent and former jockey Marcus Armytage: HAPPYGOLUCKY

3.05pm Unibet Champion Hurdle

Former international showjumper Graham Fletcher: GOSHEN

Racing journalist Julian Muscat: GOSHEN

“A powerful galloper with abundant scope, he will be particularly well suited to the way this race will unfold.”

Racing correspondent Carl Evans: GOSHEN

“This robust gelding has to concede 7lb to the brilliant mares Honeysuckle and Epatante, but as a five-year-old he is progressive and he was impressive when winning at Wincanton last month.”

H&H racing correspondent and former jockey Marcus Armytage

GOSHEN

3.40pm Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle

Former international showjumper Graham Fletcher: ROKSANA

“She’s a fantastic mare and I can see her giving the Skeltons a really good start to the week.”

Olympic champion Nick Skelton: ROKSANA

“She’s won it once and was placed last year and I think she’s in better form than she’s ever been in.”

H&H racing correspondent and former jockey Marcus Armytage

ROKSANA

4.15pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Racing journalist Tom Peacock: RIVIERE D’ETEL

“She very much caught the eye after bolting up on her debut in Ireland, having gained experience in France. She goes for a race that connections are always respected in and ran well against her elders last time.”

