Who will win at Cheltenham Festival today? Experts share their Friday tips…

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival concludes today (19 March), and we’re here with some great Cheltenham Festival tips to try to help you pick a winner. And if you fancy a flutter, check out our Cheltenham Festival free bets and other betting offers. Please gamble responsibly. Betting prices correct at time of publishing. BeGambleAware.

Cheltenham Festival tips: Friday 19 March

1.55pm McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle

H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald: THIRD TIME LUCKI | Place bet: 6/1

“Another exciting prospect for the Skelton team, who have a tremendous record in this race having won it three times. The horse has Festival form, with a fourth place-finish in last year’s Champion Bumper, and has progressed impressively over hurdles this season. He should relish the conditions in this fast and furious race.”

3.05pm Wellchild Cheltenham Gold Cup

Former international showjumper Graham Fletcher: A PLUS TARD | Place bet: 7/2

“In the hands of Henry De Bromhead, I think he has a great chance.”

Racing journalist Julian Muscat: CHAMP | Place bet: 13/2

“Jumped better than even at Newbury last time and will relish every yard of the trip; almost certainly still improving.”

H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald: SANTINI | Place bet: 11/1

“It often pays to side with a bigger priced horse for an each-way place in this race and Santini, who just missed out in last year’s dramatic finish to Al Boum Photo and who has Aidan Coleman in the saddle this year, could be close again if he returns to form after a disappointing season thus far. He’ll be wearing headgear this time around and that could be the catalyst required.”

3.40pm St James’s Place Open Hunters’ Chase

Racing correspondent Carl Evans: SALVATORE | Place bet: 33/1

“At a double-figure price this horse, trained by Mel Rowley, could spring a surprise. Won over the race distance at Musselburgh last month, beating a smart rival, and appears to have the necessary and all-important stamina for this race. One of three runners for the stable, and trainer says he could be “the dark horse”.

4.15pm Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase

Racing journalist Tom Peacock: ELIMAY | Place bet: 10/11

“Not the most original suggestion but this likeable grey, a sister to Champion Hurdle aspirant Goshen, put up as good a performance as you’ll see in winning the Opera Hat Mares Chase last time and looks a long way clear of her rivals.”

