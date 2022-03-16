Cheltenham Festival tips: experts share their selections for Wednesday’s races





The 2022 Cheltenham Festival continues today (16 March) with the highly anticipated Champion Chase the feature race on day two. We’ve asked the experts to share their Cheltenham Festival tips to try to help you pick a winner or two.

Cheltenham Festival tips: Wednesday 16 March

SIR GERHARD (1.30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle)

Trainer: Willie Mullins, jockey: Paul Townend

ITV Racing is showing daily action from the Cheltenham Festival from 12.50-4.30pm and presenter Ed Chamberlin picks his banker for the week: “Mine is the Irish horse Sir Gerhard, who could have run in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle on Tuesday but goes instead for this race on Wednesday. I think he will win!”

AHOY SENOR (2.10pm Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase)

Trainer: Lucinda Russell, jockey: Derek Fox

ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin reckons there could be an upset in this race: “I think Lucinda Russell’s horse, Ahoy Senor, might reverse the form with Bravemansgame in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. We’ll hear the roof come off Scotland if he does!”

UNEXPECTED PARTY (2.50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle)

Trainer: Dan Skelton, jockey: Harry Skelton

H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald says: “This is such an open race but the Skelton team are very shrewd at spotting winning opportunities in handicaps and trainer Dan says there will be an expected party, not an unexpected party, if this seven-year-old wins! He won nicely on his last appearance at Ascot, he seems to have a lot of class and will have learned from his second-placed finish at this track in November.”

ENVOI ALLEN (3.30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase)

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Racing journalist Julian Muscat says: “Prematurely dismissed but has the class to ambush some better-fancied opponents.”

PUT THE KETTLE ON (3.30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase)

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, jockey: Aidan Coleman

ITV Racing presenter Alice Plunkett picks this notable outsider: “Put The Kettle On has won it, she LOVES Cheltenham and always brings her A game to the track. Her record there is 11113 and she will give you a run for your money for sure.”

SHISHKIN (3.30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase)

Trainer: Nicky Henderson, jockey: Nico de Boinville

Great British Racing ambassador and four-time champion jump jockey Richard Johnson says: “Shishkin will be the banker of the meeting for most people but even if you’re not into betting, he’s an amazing horse to go and look at, or watch on telly. I think it’s hard for anyone who rides not to be envious of his regular jockey Nico de Boinville! He jumps and travels, he has already won twice at the Cheltenham Festival and would be in great form – if I could pick one horse to get my boots back on for this week, it would be Shishkin. He seemed to be the better horse in his race against big rival Energumene at Ascot and if anything Cheltenham will suit him better, so I can’t see why the placings would be reversed.”

EMBITTERED (4.50pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase)

Trainer: Joseph O’Brien, trainer: Bryan Cooper

Racing correspondent Tom Peacock says: “Was fancied and cruising when coming down in this race last year and returns on a similar handicap mark after a decent enough season.”

We’ll be back with more Cheltenham Festival tips from our experts on Thursday and Friday of this week’s four-day racing extravaganza.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the Cheltenham Festival via the Horse & Hound website and read the full report in the 24 March issue of the magazine

