Cheltenham Festival tips: experts reveal their picks for Thursday’s races





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

It’s day three of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and we’re champing at the bit for the next instalment. Today’s (17 March) championship race is the 3.30pm Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, but with seven races on the card, featuring well over one hundred horses, we’ve asked the experts for their Cheltenham Festival tips on the penultimate day of action.

Cheltenham Festival tips: Thursday 17 March

DAME DE COMPAGNIE (2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle)

Trainer: Nicky Henderson, jockey: Aidan Coleman

ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles nominates this big outsider at odds of around 20/1: “She won the Coral Cup two years ago when backed down to favouritism and will likely run off a lower mark this time around after a failed spell chasing. In spite of a poor run earlier this year, she looks of interest back at a track she has excelled at in the past.”

JANIDIL (2.50pm Ryanair Chase)

Trainer: Willie Mullins, jockey: Mark Walsh

Racing correspondent Tom Peacock says: “A Grade 1 winner over fences as a novice over this sort of trip, he returns after struggling over three miles and still has the potential to improve.”

THYME HILL (3.30pm Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle)

Trainer: Philip Hobbs, jockey: Tom O’Brien

Four-time champion jump jockey and Great British Racing ambassador Richard Johnson says: “I’m slightly ruled by my heart but I rode Thyme Hill a lot and he came second in the Albert Bartlett a couple of years ago when he was very unlucky in running. He’s kept progressing really well and I knew that Cheltenham last year was going to be my last big meeting but unfortunately 10 days before he pulled a small muscle and couldn’t run, but he came out and won at Aintree instead. It was a good run [to finish second in the Long Walk] at Ascot, but I think he’ll come on again for that. The stayers’ is a very open race this year and my head says he’s the right horse anyway, but my heart definitely wants him to get his head in front.”

KOSHARI (3.30pm Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle)

Trainer: David Christie, jockey: Jonathan Moore

Racing journalist Julian Muscat says: “He should be suited by this test of stamina and can spring a surprise in a wide-open race.”

SONG FOR SOMEONE (3.30pm Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle)

Trainer: Tom Symonds, jockey: Nico de Boinville

ITV Racing is showing the Cheltenham Festival daily from 12.50pm to 4.30pm and presenter Ed Chamberlin says: “He’s a big price, about 50-1, and I think this race will see an upset – this horse has played at the highest level over two miles and I think is crying out for a longer trip.”

IMPERIAL ALCAZAR (4.10pm Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate Handicap Chase)

Trainer: Fergal O’Brien, jockey: Paddy Brennan

National Hunt trainer and H&H columnist Kim Bailey says: “His trainer Fergal O’Brien has had such a good season and this would cap it.”

SMOKING GUN (5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase)

Trainer: Gordon Elliott, jockey: Jamie Codd

H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald says: “This nine-year-old has run some cracking races this season, with this Cheltenham handicap one of the big aims, but it’s the booking of brilliant amateur rider Jamie Codd, a winner of 10 Festival races, that swings this as my selection.”

We’ll be back with more Cheltenham Festival tips from our experts on Friday.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the Cheltenham Festival via the Horse & Hound website and read the full report in the 24 March issue of the magazine

You might also be interested in:

‘It’s like a never-ending fairytale’: History made as Honeysuckle becomes the first mare to win two Champion Hurdles at Cheltenham Rachael Blackmore: everything you need to know about this record-breaking National Hunt jockey Who won which race? Your one-stop shop for Cheltenham Festival 2022 results Gearing up for Cheltenham Festival 2022: three stars to watch after Trials day

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.